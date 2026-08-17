https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/russia-hits-berthing-terminal-in-izmail-port---mod-1124588800.html

Russia Hits Berthing Terminal in Izmail Port - MoD

Russia Hits Berthing Terminal in Izmail Port - MoD

Sputnik International

Russian drones struck a berthing terminal in the Izmail port that was used to unload military cargo from ships, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2026-08-17T07:03+0000

2026-08-17T07:03+0000

2026-08-17T07:03+0000

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The Russian armed forces continue to carry out strikes against the port infrastructure and Ukrainian naval vessels used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine. The Russian armed forces destroyed a logistics center on the outskirts of Odessa and a Ukrainian military drone warehouse in the Dnepropetrovsk region using Geran drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The ministry published video footage of attacks on the Novaya Pochta logistics center on the western outskirts of Odessa, a drone depot in Dmitrovka in Dnepropetrovsk region, and a temporary deployment point for Ukrainian military units in Dobropolye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)."The strikes were carried out using Geran-4 Seeker unmanned aerial vehicles. Objective control recorded the successful destruction of all targets," the video description read.The Russian Armed Forces struck a Ukrainian patrol boat that had been providing security for vessels at sea and during unloading operations, the Russian Defense Ministry said.“The Russian armed forces continue to carry out strikes on port infrastructure and vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. On the night of August 17, strike drones hit a Tarantul-class patrol boat in the port of Odessa, which had been providing security for vessels during sea transit and at unloading sites, as well as fuel storage tanks,” the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260816/russia-strikes-cargo-ship-with-western-arms-supplies-for-ukraine-in-black-sea--mod-1124587490.html

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