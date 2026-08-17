https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/us-admits-being-ill-equipped-to-defend-against-drone-swarms-1124588264.html
US Admits Being 'Ill-Equipped' to Defend Against Drone Swarms
US Admits Being 'Ill-Equipped' to Defend Against Drone Swarms
Sputnik International
NORTHCOM Deputy Commander Lt. Gen. Joseph Jarrard warned that the US is currently not ready to defend its own homeland against a swarm of inexpensive drones launched from inside US territory.
2026-08-17T04:21+0000
2026-08-17T04:21+0000
2026-08-17T04:21+0000
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“We don’t have the sensors,” Jarrard said.He added that depending on where such a swarm attacks, the US may not have sensors at all — or even the means to respond.The statement is striking as drone warfare has already become one of the defining features of modern combat.In the special military operation zone, Russian forces have pioneered large-scale drone use, repeatedly destroying Western-supplied weapons, armored vehicles and battlefield equipment.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/origins-of-special-military-operation-history-of-ukraine-conflict-1122812466.html
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military & intelligence, us, drone warfare, drones, military drones, armed drones, russian drones, us military, us hegemony, us army
military & intelligence, us, drone warfare, drones, military drones, armed drones, russian drones, us military, us hegemony, us army
US Admits Being 'Ill-Equipped' to Defend Against Drone Swarms
NORTHCOM Deputy Commander Lt. Gen. Joseph Jarrard warned that the US is currently not ready to defend its own homeland against a swarm of inexpensive drones launched from inside US territory.
“We don’t have the sensors,” Jarrard said.
He added that depending on where such a swarm attacks, the US may not have sensors at all — or even the means to respond.
“We are ill-equipped right now to handle something like that,” he admitted.
The statement is striking as drone warfare has already become one of the defining features of modern combat.
In the special military operation zone, Russian forces have pioneered large-scale drone use, repeatedly destroying Western-supplied weapons, armored vehicles and battlefield equipment.
19 September 2025, 09:43 GMT