https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/us-admits-being-ill-equipped-to-defend-against-drone-swarms-1124588264.html

US Admits Being 'Ill-Equipped' to Defend Against Drone Swarms

US Admits Being 'Ill-Equipped' to Defend Against Drone Swarms

Sputnik International

NORTHCOM Deputy Commander Lt. Gen. Joseph Jarrard warned that the US is currently not ready to defend its own homeland against a swarm of inexpensive drones launched from inside US territory.

2026-08-17T04:21+0000

2026-08-17T04:21+0000

2026-08-17T04:21+0000

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“We don’t have the sensors,” Jarrard said.He added that depending on where such a swarm attacks, the US may not have sensors at all — or even the means to respond.The statement is striking as drone warfare has already become one of the defining features of modern combat.In the special military operation zone, Russian forces have pioneered large-scale drone use, repeatedly destroying Western-supplied weapons, armored vehicles and battlefield equipment.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/origins-of-special-military-operation-history-of-ukraine-conflict-1122812466.html

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