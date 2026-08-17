https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/us-should-return-to-shuttle-diplomacy-on-ukraine-ex-white-house-aide-believes-1124588957.html

US Should Return to Shuttle Diplomacy on Ukraine, Ex-White House Aide Believes

US Should Return to Shuttle Diplomacy on Ukraine, Ex-White House Aide Believes

Sputnik International

The United States should resume alternate negotiations with Moscow and Kiev to bring the two sides closer together on resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Thomas Graham, former Special Assistant to President George W. Bush and Senior Director for Russia on the National Security Council staff from 2004 to 2007, believes.

2026-08-17T07:09+0000

2026-08-17T07:09+0000

2026-08-17T07:09+0000

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vladimir putin

george w. bush

ukraine

moscow

russia

national security council

kremlin

thomas graham

conflict

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Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov announced in July that US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would continue mediation efforts and were prepared to return to Moscow. They last visited the Russian capital together on January 22, 2026, and met with President Vladimir Putin. In his opinion, at certain stages, it may also be necessary to directly involve European countries in the discussions. In December 2025, Putin referred to the contacts between US representatives with Russia, Ukraine, and Europe as "shuttle diplomacy." Meanwhile, as Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Russia hopes that the United States will return to the process of resolving the conflict in Ukraine once it has dealt with Iran.

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vladimir putin, george w. bush, ukraine, moscow, russia, national security council, kremlin, thomas graham, conflict, ukrainian conflict