https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/us-should-return-to-shuttle-diplomacy-on-ukraine-ex-white-house-aide-believes-1124588957.html
US Should Return to Shuttle Diplomacy on Ukraine, Ex-White House Aide Believes
US Should Return to Shuttle Diplomacy on Ukraine, Ex-White House Aide Believes
Sputnik International
The United States should resume alternate negotiations with Moscow and Kiev to bring the two sides closer together on resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Thomas Graham, former Special Assistant to President George W. Bush and Senior Director for Russia on the National Security Council staff from 2004 to 2007, believes.
2026-08-17T07:09+0000
2026-08-17T07:09+0000
2026-08-17T07:09+0000
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Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov announced in July that US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would continue mediation efforts and were prepared to return to Moscow. They last visited the Russian capital together on January 22, 2026, and met with President Vladimir Putin. In his opinion, at certain stages, it may also be necessary to directly involve European countries in the discussions. In December 2025, Putin referred to the contacts between US representatives with Russia, Ukraine, and Europe as "shuttle diplomacy." Meanwhile, as Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Russia hopes that the United States will return to the process of resolving the conflict in Ukraine once it has dealt with Iran.
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vladimir putin, george w. bush, ukraine, moscow, russia, national security council, kremlin, thomas graham, conflict, ukrainian conflict
US Should Return to Shuttle Diplomacy on Ukraine, Ex-White House Aide Believes
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States should resume alternate negotiations with Moscow and Kiev to bring the two sides closer together on resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Thomas Graham, former Special Assistant to President George W. Bush and Senior Director for Russia on the National Security Council staff from 2004 to 2007, believes.
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov announced in July that US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would continue mediation efforts and were prepared to return to Moscow. They last visited the Russian capital together on January 22, 2026, and met with President Vladimir Putin.
"Washington needs to engage in shuttle diplomacy to bridge the now yawning gaps between Moscow and Kyiv. Much of the diplomacy will be conducted bilaterally, but there may be times when trilateral talks are called for," Graham told Sputnik.
In his opinion, at certain stages, it may also be necessary to directly involve European countries in the discussions.
In December 2025, Putin referred to the contacts between US representatives with Russia, Ukraine, and Europe as "shuttle diplomacy." Meanwhile, as Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Russia hopes that the United States will return to the process of resolving the conflict in Ukraine
once it has dealt with Iran.