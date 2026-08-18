https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/dods-missile-shopping-spree-designed-to-spread-superprofits-not-win-wars-karen-kwiatkowski-1124599652.html

DoD’s Missile Shopping Spree Designed to Spread Superprofits, ‘Not Win Wars’: Karen Kwiatkowski

DoD’s Missile Shopping Spree Designed to Spread Superprofits, ‘Not Win Wars’: Karen Kwiatkowski

Sputnik International

The MIC intends to “milk” “older and sometimes antiquated systems for as much profit as possible before a real paradigm shift towards actual 21st century defense strategy evolves – and will fight this evolution as long as they can,” former DoD analyst and Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski told Sputnik.

2026-08-18T17:08+0000

2026-08-18T17:08+0000

2026-08-18T17:08+0000

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military & intelligence

us

karen kwiatkowski

donald trump

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israel

us department of defense (dod)

us central command (centcom)

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That was her response to the US military’s massive new $84.5B shopping spree for Patriot, THAAD and Tomahawk missiles.“Slow by design” in fielding “weapons of any kind,” especially munitions which are “much less profitable” than contracts for the nuclear triad and carrier power projection, the munitions sector has become “kind of an economic backwater,” hence the sluggish production and limited scalability.The new seven-year contracts for Patriots and THAADs are designed “to capture revenue, not win wars,” Kwiatkowski argues, as the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine have shown that “these defense systems have proven overly expensive and incapable of defending against mass launches of cheap drones, or modern hypersonic missiles.”Unfortunately, the “dramatic” loss in Iran won’t be enough for that to happen, she believes. “It is a wake-up call. But our political system and military lobbies, as well as the Israel lobby which sees the US as a vassal industrial state for its own defense, are not oriented for strategy shifts or even modification.”For now, the reality is that the MIC controls strategies and encourages “imperial war for short-term profit, and expensive never-ending contracts.”

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military & intelligence, us, karen kwiatkowski, donald trump, ukraine, israel, us department of defense (dod), us central command (centcom)