International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/dods-missile-shopping-spree-designed-to-spread-superprofits-not-win-wars-karen-kwiatkowski-1124599652.html
DoD’s Missile Shopping Spree Designed to Spread Superprofits, ‘Not Win Wars’: Karen Kwiatkowski
DoD’s Missile Shopping Spree Designed to Spread Superprofits, ‘Not Win Wars’: Karen Kwiatkowski
Sputnik International
The MIC intends to “milk” “older and sometimes antiquated systems for as much profit as possible before a real paradigm shift towards actual 21st century defense strategy evolves – and will fight this evolution as long as they can,” former DoD analyst and Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski told Sputnik.
2026-08-18T17:08+0000
2026-08-18T17:08+0000
analysis
military & intelligence
us
karen kwiatkowski
donald trump
ukraine
israel
us department of defense (dod)
us central command (centcom)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/12/1124599780_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_03e2fb8d9d5c75dad8defdfef91fd687.jpg
That was her response to the US military’s massive new $84.5B shopping spree for Patriot, THAAD and Tomahawk missiles.“Slow by design” in fielding “weapons of any kind,” especially munitions which are “much less profitable” than contracts for the nuclear triad and carrier power projection, the munitions sector has become “kind of an economic backwater,” hence the sluggish production and limited scalability.The new seven-year contracts for Patriots and THAADs are designed “to capture revenue, not win wars,” Kwiatkowski argues, as the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine have shown that “these defense systems have proven overly expensive and incapable of defending against mass launches of cheap drones, or modern hypersonic missiles.”Unfortunately, the “dramatic” loss in Iran won’t be enough for that to happen, she believes. “It is a wake-up call. But our political system and military lobbies, as well as the Israel lobby which sees the US as a vassal industrial state for its own defense, are not oriented for strategy shifts or even modification.”For now, the reality is that the MIC controls strategies and encourages “imperial war for short-term profit, and expensive never-ending contracts.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/lockheed-gets-record-586b-patriot-contract-as-stockpiles-run-low-1124517442.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/russian-strike-on-us-drone-factory-in-kiev-makes-clear--natos-overseas-mic-footprint-is-fair-game-1124523202.html
ukraine
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/12/1124599780_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5aa7fbb40dc4dfba7715041bc273fd91.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
military & intelligence, us, karen kwiatkowski, donald trump, ukraine, israel, us department of defense (dod), us central command (centcom)
military & intelligence, us, karen kwiatkowski, donald trump, ukraine, israel, us department of defense (dod), us central command (centcom)

DoD’s Missile Shopping Spree Designed to Spread Superprofits, ‘Not Win Wars’: Karen Kwiatkowski

17:08 GMT 18.08.2026
© Photo : Lockheed MartinLockheed Martin missile factory.
Lockheed Martin missile factory. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2026
© Photo : Lockheed Martin
Subscribe
The MIC intends to “milk” “older and sometimes antiquated systems for as much profit as possible before a real paradigm shift towards actual 21st century defense strategy evolves – and will fight this evolution as long as they can,” former DoD analyst and Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski told Sputnik.
That was her response to the US military’s massive new $84.5B shopping spree for Patriot, THAAD and Tomahawk missiles.
“The MIC is in reaction mode, as is the Trump administration, trying to rapidly deal with an unexpected loss to Iran which has wiped out CENTCOM’s basing infrastructure, alongside an unexpected massive shortfall of [munition] consumables for scalable, combat and defense operations.”
“Slow by design” in fielding “weapons of any kind,” especially munitions which are “much less profitable” than contracts for the nuclear triad and carrier power projection, the munitions sector has become “kind of an economic backwater,” hence the sluggish production and limited scalability.
The new seven-year contracts for Patriots and THAADs are designed “to capture revenue, not win wars,” Kwiatkowski argues, as the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine have shown that “these defense systems have proven overly expensive and incapable of defending against mass launches of cheap drones, or modern hypersonic missiles.”
US Patriot systems seen at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland, on Saturday, March 21, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2026
Military
Lockheed Gets Record $58.6B Patriot Contract as Stockpiles Run Low
30 July, 07:26 GMT
Kwiatkowski predicts that the Pentagon and MIC will continue to spend money the US doesn’t have on “20th century tech, with the minor exception of off-the-shelf and modified drones and the AI to operate them,” until a “reckoning” forces a “complete paradigm change,” associated “with a new national defense strategy and abandonment of imperial aspirations.”
Unfortunately, the “dramatic” loss in Iran won’t be enough for that to happen, she believes. “It is a wake-up call. But our political system and military lobbies, as well as the Israel lobby which sees the US as a vassal industrial state for its own defense, are not oriented for strategy shifts or even modification.”
For now, the reality is that the MIC controls strategies and encourages “imperial war for short-term profit, and expensive never-ending contracts.”
Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2026
Analysis
Russian Strike on US Drone Factory in Kiev Makes Clear – NATO’s Overseas MIC Footprint Is Fair Game
31 July, 13:53 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала