https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/fleet-of-russia-flagged-lng-carriers-grew-90-yy-to-19-vessels-in-august-2026---reports-1124595756.html
Fleet of Russia-Flagged LNG Carriers Grew 90% Y/Y to 19 Vessels in August 2026 - Reports
Fleet of Russia-Flagged LNG Carriers Grew 90% Y/Y to 19 Vessels in August 2026 - Reports
Sputnik International
The fleet of gas tankers for transporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) sailing under the Russian flag by August 2026 increased by 90% year-on-year to 19 vessels, the Vedomosti newspaper reported.
2026-08-18T07:38+0000
2026-08-18T07:38+0000
2026-08-18T07:38+0000
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According to the publication, at the beginning of 2025, only one LNG carrier was listed in the Russian registry — Portovy. The total deadweight of the fleet of LNG gas carriers flying the Russian flag from January 2025 to August of this year increased from 80,000 to 1.56 million tonnes, or almost 20-fold. At the same time, the total cargo capacity increased from 138,000 to 2.9 million cubic meters, that is, 21-fold. The main increase in the fleet was ensured by the re-registration in Russia of ships built abroad and the start of serial delivery of gas carriers by the Zvezda shipyard. Earlier, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on the sidelines of the international industrial exhibition Innoprom in Yekaterinburg that three more ice-class gas carriers would be put into operation in the coming years.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260529/mideast-crisis-drives-asian-lng-buyers-toward-russia--expert--1124207846.html
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mikhail mishustin, russia, yekaterinburg, zvezda, liquefied natural gas (lng), natural gas, russian gas, gas supplies
mikhail mishustin, russia, yekaterinburg, zvezda, liquefied natural gas (lng), natural gas, russian gas, gas supplies
Fleet of Russia-Flagged LNG Carriers Grew 90% Y/Y to 19 Vessels in August 2026 - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The fleet of gas tankers for transporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) sailing under the Russian flag by August 2026 increased by 90% year-on-year to 19 vessels, the Vedomosti newspaper reported.
According to the publication, at the beginning of 2025, only one LNG carrier was listed in the Russian registry — Portovy.
The total deadweight of the fleet of LNG gas
carriers flying the Russian flag from January 2025 to August of this year increased from 80,000 to 1.56 million tonnes, or almost 20-fold. At the same time, the total cargo capacity increased from 138,000 to 2.9 million cubic meters, that is, 21-fold.
The main increase in the fleet was ensured by the re-registration in Russia of ships built abroad and the start of serial delivery of gas carriers by the Zvezda shipyard.
Earlier, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on the sidelines of the international industrial exhibition Innoprom in Yekaterinburg that three more ice-class gas carriers would be put into operation in the coming years.