https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/russia-rolls-out-homegrown-engine-for-its-new-light-aircraft-1124595237.html

Russia Rolls Out Homegrown Engine for Its New Light Aircraft

Russia Rolls Out Homegrown Engine for Its New Light Aircraft

Sputnik International

The Russian state corporation Rostec’s engine division has completed the design documentation and approved the mock-up of a brand-new turboprop engine – the VK-1600S, the company said.

2026-08-18T07:29+0000

2026-08-18T07:29+0000

2026-08-18T07:29+0000

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The 1,450-hp engine is expected to give a new lease of life to some of Russia’s most popular light aircraft, An-2 and An-3, as well as the new all-composite TVS-2DTS plane.A modern electronic control system is designed to keep the engine operating reliably at altitudes of 300–4,500 meters, temperatures from -50°C to +55°C and relative humidity of up to 100%.A demonstrator engine and a test bench are on the way to validate the design and move toward certification.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/rostec-to-unveil-new-super-heavy-engine-in-coming-years---top-manager-1124140574.html

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