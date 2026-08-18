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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/russia-rolls-out-homegrown-engine-for-its-new-light-aircraft-1124595237.html
Russia Rolls Out Homegrown Engine for Its New Light Aircraft
Russia Rolls Out Homegrown Engine for Its New Light Aircraft
Sputnik International
The Russian state corporation Rostec’s engine division has completed the design documentation and approved the mock-up of a brand-new turboprop engine – the VK-1600S, the company said.
2026-08-18T07:29+0000
2026-08-18T07:29+0000
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The 1,450-hp engine is expected to give a new lease of life to some of Russia’s most popular light aircraft, An-2 and An-3, as well as the new all-composite TVS-2DTS plane.A modern electronic control system is designed to keep the engine operating reliably at altitudes of 300–4,500 meters, temperatures from -50°C to +55°C and relative humidity of up to 100%.A demonstrator engine and a test bench are on the way to validate the design and move toward certification.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/rostec-to-unveil-new-super-heavy-engine-in-coming-years---top-manager-1124140574.html
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Russia Rolls Out Homegrown Engine for Its New Light Aircraft

07:29 GMT 18.08.2026
© Sputnik / Nina Padalko / Go to the mediabankA view shows the Rostec Corporation's stand at the World Defense Show exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. File photo
A view shows the Rostec Corporation's stand at the World Defense Show exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2026
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The Russian state corporation Rostec’s engine division has completed the design documentation and approved the mock-up of a brand-new turboprop engine – the VK-1600S, the company said.
The 1,450-hp engine is expected to give a new lease of life to some of Russia’s most popular light aircraft, An-2 and An-3, as well as the new all-composite TVS-2DTS plane.

The VK-1600S is based on the VK-1600V helicopter engine, with around 65% of the components shared between the two versions. Engineers have modified the free turbine and developed new gearbox and accessory gearbox components.

A visitor walks past Rostec's stand at the attends the Innoprom International Industrial Fair, in Yekaterinburg, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2026
World
Rostec to Unveil New Super-Heavy Engine in Coming Years - Top Manager
18 May, 09:15 GMT
A modern electronic control system is designed to keep the engine operating reliably at altitudes of 300–4,500 meters, temperatures from -50°C to +55°C and relative humidity of up to 100%.
A demonstrator engine and a test bench are on the way to validate the design and move toward certification.
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