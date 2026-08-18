https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/surgical-robot-performs-russias-first-autonomous-hip-replacement-surgery-1124595919.html

Surgical Robot Performs Russia’s First Autonomous Hip Replacement Surgery

Surgical Robot Performs Russia’s First Autonomous Hip Replacement Surgery

Sputnik International

Surgeons at Moscow’s Savelyeva Hospital have performed Russia’s first hip replacement operation using the CUVIS Hip autonomous robotic system, Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Mayor for Social Development, told reporters.

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“The robotic surgeon did not replace the doctor, but acted as a high-precision assistant. Our specialists successfully performed the procedures on two patients, who are now recovering and are already able to walk independently,” Rakova said.Doctors used CT scans to create 3D models of the patients’ joints and develop personalized surgical plans, according to Rakova.Medics plan to perform around 1,000 major joint replacement surgeries using various surgical robots in Moscow before the end of this year.

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