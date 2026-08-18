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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/surgical-robot-performs-russias-first-autonomous-hip-replacement-surgery-1124595919.html
Surgical Robot Performs Russia’s First Autonomous Hip Replacement Surgery
Surgical Robot Performs Russia’s First Autonomous Hip Replacement Surgery
Sputnik International
Surgeons at Moscow’s Savelyeva Hospital have performed Russia’s first hip replacement operation using the CUVIS Hip autonomous robotic system, Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Mayor for Social Development, told reporters.
2026-08-18T08:32+0000
2026-08-18T08:32+0000
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“The robotic surgeon did not replace the doctor, but acted as a high-precision assistant. Our specialists successfully performed the procedures on two patients, who are now recovering and are already able to walk independently,” Rakova said.Doctors used CT scans to create 3D models of the patients’ joints and develop personalized surgical plans, according to Rakova.Medics plan to perform around 1,000 major joint replacement surgeries using various surgical robots in Moscow before the end of this year.
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Surgical Robot Performs Russia’s First Autonomous Hip Replacement Surgery

08:32 GMT 18.08.2026
© Photo : rosminzdravSurgery
Surgery - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2026
© Photo : rosminzdrav
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Surgeons at Moscow’s Savelyeva Hospital have performed Russia’s first hip replacement operation using the CUVIS Hip autonomous robotic system, Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Mayor for Social Development, told reporters.
“The robotic surgeon did not replace the doctor, but acted as a high-precision assistant. Our specialists successfully performed the procedures on two patients, who are now recovering and are already able to walk independently,” Rakova said.

The surgeons implanted the prostheses with maximum precision, tailoring the procedure to each patient’s individual anatomy. They monitored the robotic system at every stage and made all clinical decisions themselves, she added.

Spinal сord decompression surgery at Russia’s Ivanovo regional hospital for war veterans. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.08.2026
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Russia Makes Medical History With Skull Surgery on 101-Year-Old Patient
10 August, 05:24 GMT
Doctors used CT scans to create 3D models of the patients’ joints and develop personalized surgical plans, according to Rakova.
Medics plan to perform around 1,000 major joint replacement surgeries using various surgical robots in Moscow before the end of this year.
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