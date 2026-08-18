https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/why-wests-funding-may-cripple-ukraines-economy-1124598662.html
Why West's Funding May Cripple Ukraine's Economy
Why West's Funding May Cripple Ukraine's Economy
Sputnik International
Western sponsors are not interested in helping Ukraine turn into a prosperous and independent state, Bogdan Bezpalko, political analyst and member of the Council on Interethnic Relations under the Russian president, told Sputnik.
2026-08-18T12:39+0000
2026-08-18T12:39+0000
2026-08-18T12:39+0000
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russia
ukraine
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“Foreign economic players are solely interested in Ukraine resembling a zombie drug addict, who is given a fix to keep him alive and encouraged to smash down Russia's gates.”This Western funding will continue to undermine the Ukrainian economy, which will also be hit by Russian forces paralyzing Ukraine’s maritime logistics in the Black Sea and the Danube basin.Russia tightening its maritime blockade will mean further major economic losses and ever greater problems across the board for Ukraine, which may result in its full-fledged degradation, Bezpalko concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/west-expects-to-receive-ukraines-natural-resources-in-exchange-for-loans---moscow-1124451715.html
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russia, ukraine, economy, funding, ukrainian economy, logistics
russia, ukraine, economy, funding, ukrainian economy, logistics
Why West's Funding May Cripple Ukraine's Economy
Western sponsors are not interested in helping Ukraine turn into a prosperous and independent state, Bogdan Bezpalko, political analyst and member of the Council on Interethnic Relations under the Russian president, told Sputnik.
“Foreign economic players are solely interested in Ukraine resembling a zombie drug addict, who is given a fix to keep him alive and encouraged to smash down Russia's gates.”
As for the West’s 100% financial injections into the Ukrainian economy, they aim to plug Ukraine’s budget gaps and will finally run out because Western economies are also starting to be depleted, the analyst noted.
This Western funding will continue to undermine the Ukrainian economy, which will also be hit by Russian forces paralyzing Ukraine’s maritime logistics in the Black Sea and the Danube basin.
Russia tightening its maritime blockade will mean further major economic losses and ever greater problems across the board for Ukraine, which may result in its full-fledged degradation, Bezpalko concluded.