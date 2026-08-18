International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/why-wests-funding-may-cripple-ukraines-economy-1124598662.html
Why West's Funding May Cripple Ukraine's Economy
Why West's Funding May Cripple Ukraine's Economy
Sputnik International
Western sponsors are not interested in helping Ukraine turn into a prosperous and independent state, Bogdan Bezpalko, political analyst and member of the Council on Interethnic Relations under the Russian president, told Sputnik.
2026-08-18T12:39+0000
2026-08-18T12:39+0000
analysis
russia
ukraine
economy
funding
ukrainian economy
logistics
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/08/1115487429_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c34925f37c2a846c5cc2a6ee6f1fc419.jpg
“Foreign economic players are solely interested in Ukraine resembling a zombie drug addict, who is given a fix to keep him alive and encouraged to smash down Russia's gates.”This Western funding will continue to undermine the Ukrainian economy, which will also be hit by Russian forces paralyzing Ukraine’s maritime logistics in the Black Sea and the Danube basin.Russia tightening its maritime blockade will mean further major economic losses and ever greater problems across the board for Ukraine, which may result in its full-fledged degradation, Bezpalko concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/west-expects-to-receive-ukraines-natural-resources-in-exchange-for-loans---moscow-1124451715.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/08/1115487429_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_76143a311fc3160e358e04da2920e759.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, economy, funding, ukrainian economy, logistics
russia, ukraine, economy, funding, ukrainian economy, logistics

Why West's Funding May Cripple Ukraine's Economy

12:39 GMT 18.08.2026
© Sputnik / Mihail KutusovUS dollars
US dollars - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2026
© Sputnik / Mihail Kutusov
Subscribe
Western sponsors are not interested in helping Ukraine turn into a prosperous and independent state, Bogdan Bezpalko, political analyst and member of the Council on Interethnic Relations under the Russian president, told Sputnik.
“Foreign economic players are solely interested in Ukraine resembling a zombie drug addict, who is given a fix to keep him alive and encouraged to smash down Russia's gates.”

As for the West’s 100% financial injections into the Ukrainian economy, they aim to plug Ukraine’s budget gaps and will finally run out because Western economies are also starting to be depleted, the analyst noted.

Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
West Expects to Receive Ukraine's Natural Resources in Exchange for Loans - Moscow
15 July, 15:46 GMT
This Western funding will continue to undermine the Ukrainian economy, which will also be hit by Russian forces paralyzing Ukraine’s maritime logistics in the Black Sea and the Danube basin.
Russia tightening its maritime blockade will mean further major economic losses and ever greater problems across the board for Ukraine, which may result in its full-fledged degradation, Bezpalko concluded.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала