https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/russian-forces-strike-sites-used-to-prepare-launch-ukrainian-flamingo-missiles--mod-1124602602.html
Russian Forces Strike Sites Used to Prepare, Launch Ukrainian Flamingo Missiles — MoD
Russian Forces Strike Sites Used to Prepare, Launch Ukrainian Flamingo Missiles — MoD
Sputnik International
Russian forces struck sites used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to prepare and launch Flamingo cruise missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-08-19T09:43+0000
2026-08-19T09:43+0000
2026-08-19T09:43+0000
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“Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces struck sites used to prepare and launch long-range Flamingo cruise missiles, UAV assembly workshops, and storage sites for Ukrainian Armed Forces drones and their components,” the ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr took control of the settlement of Vodyanskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said.Ukraine lost up to 380 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.This is in addition to up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 350 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 220 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 40 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.Russia also took down a total of 965 Ukrainian UAVs and 11 guided aerial bombs in the past day, the ministry added.Russian forces also carried out strikes on sites where Flamingo cruise missiles were prepared and launched, the ministry said.
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Russian Forces Strike Sites Used to Prepare, Launch Ukrainian Flamingo Missiles — MoD
Russian forces struck sites used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to prepare and launch Flamingo cruise missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
“Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces struck sites used to prepare and launch long-range Flamingo cruise missiles, UAV assembly workshops, and storage sites for Ukrainian Armed Forces drones and their components,” the ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr took control of the settlement of Vodyanskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"As a result of decisive actions by units of Battlegroup Tsentr, the settlement of Vodyanskoye in the DPR has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost up to 380 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 380 military personnel, six armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles, an artillery piece, and two electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 350 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 220 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 40 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
Russia also took down a total of 965 Ukrainian UAVs and 11 guided aerial bombs in the past day, the ministry added.
Russian forces also carried out strikes on sites where Flamingo cruise missiles were prepared and launched, the ministry said.