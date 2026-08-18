https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/russia-strikes-ship-with-military-equipment-for-ukraine-in-black-sea---mod-1124599517.html

Russia Strikes Ship With Military Equipment for Ukraine in Black Sea - MoD

Russia Strikes Ship With Military Equipment for Ukraine in Black Sea - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces struck a dry cargo ship carrying military equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces in the Black Sea southeast of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2026-08-18T14:59+0000

2026-08-18T14:59+0000

2026-08-18T14:59+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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"During the day, drones struck a dry cargo ship carrying weapons and military equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces in the Black Sea southeast of Odessa," the statement read.Russian forces continue to strike Ukrainian port infrastructure and maritime vessels used in support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/russia-strikes-fuel-tanks-tugboat-in-ukrainian-ports-of-odessa-nikolaev-1124527744.html

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black sea

odessa

russia

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ukraine, black sea, odessa, ukrainian armed forces, russian defense ministry, cargo ship, russia