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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/russia-strikes-ship-with-military-equipment-for-ukraine-in-black-sea---mod-1124599517.html
Russia Strikes Ship With Military Equipment for Ukraine in Black Sea - MoD
Russia Strikes Ship With Military Equipment for Ukraine in Black Sea - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces struck a dry cargo ship carrying military equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces in the Black Sea southeast of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
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"During the day, drones struck a dry cargo ship carrying weapons and military equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces in the Black Sea southeast of Odessa," the statement read.Russian forces continue to strike Ukrainian port infrastructure and maritime vessels used in support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
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Russia Strikes Ship With Military Equipment for Ukraine in Black Sea - MoD

14:59 GMT 18.08.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman from a Molniya-PVO UAV crew of Battlegroup Tsentr in the Dobropolye direction of the special military operation
A Russian serviceman from a Molniya-PVO UAV crew of Battlegroup Tsentr in the Dobropolye direction of the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck a dry cargo ship carrying military equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces in the Black Sea southeast of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"During the day, drones struck a dry cargo ship carrying weapons and military equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces in the Black Sea southeast of Odessa," the statement read.
Russian forces continue to strike Ukrainian port infrastructure and maritime vessels used in support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Drills involving electronic launches of Russia's Iskander-M missile system. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Strikes Fuel Tanks, Tugboat in Ukrainian Ports of Odessa, Nikolaev
1 August, 15:28 GMT
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