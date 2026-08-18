https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/russia-strikes-ship-with-military-equipment-for-ukraine-in-black-sea---mod-1124599517.html
Russia Strikes Ship With Military Equipment for Ukraine in Black Sea - MoD
Russia Strikes Ship With Military Equipment for Ukraine in Black Sea - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces struck a dry cargo ship carrying military equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces in the Black Sea southeast of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-08-18T14:59+0000
2026-08-18T14:59+0000
2026-08-18T14:59+0000
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"During the day, drones struck a dry cargo ship carrying weapons and military equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces in the Black Sea southeast of Odessa," the statement read.Russian forces continue to strike Ukrainian port infrastructure and maritime vessels used in support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/russia-strikes-fuel-tanks-tugboat-in-ukrainian-ports-of-odessa-nikolaev-1124527744.html
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Russia Strikes Ship With Military Equipment for Ukraine in Black Sea - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck a dry cargo ship carrying military equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces in the Black Sea southeast of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"During the day, drones struck a dry cargo ship carrying weapons and military equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces in the Black Sea southeast of Odessa
," the statement read.
Russian forces continue to strike Ukrainian port infrastructure and maritime vessels used in support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.