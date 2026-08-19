https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/south-korea-us-drills-show-clear-hostility-toward-north-korea---kim-jong-uns-sister-1124604699.html
South Korea, US Drills Show Clear Hostility Toward North Korea - Kim Jong Un’s Sister
South Korea, US Drills Show Clear Hostility Toward North Korea - Kim Jong Un’s Sister
Sputnik International
Kim Yo Jong, the director of the General Department of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said on Wednesday that North Korea is completely uninterested in the US-South Korea decision to halve their joint military exercises.
2026-08-19T13:39+0000
2026-08-19T13:39+0000
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"Regarding the reduction in US-South Korea joint military exercises, which the US President [Donald Trump] suddenly announced several days ago, we do not even consider this worthy of comment and are completely uninterested in it," Kim said, as quoted by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Reducing the scale or duration of the exercises does not change their provocative and offensive nature, she said, adding that North Korea is not focusing on the reduction of individual maneuvers but on the fact that the joint US-South Korea exercises are continuing.Kim Yo Jong threatened Japan with an immediate, annihilating strike if it attempts military expansion, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Wednesday.North Korea is closely monitoring Japan's attempts at "military expansion," viewing them as a potential and long-term threat that could lead to an imbalance of power in the Asia-Pacific region, she added.
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South Korea, US Drills Show Clear Hostility Toward North Korea - Kim Jong Un’s Sister
SEOUL (Sputnik) - Kim Yo Jong, the director of the General Department of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said on Wednesday that North Korea is completely uninterested in the US-South Korea decision to halve their joint military exercises.
"Regarding the reduction in US-South Korea joint military exercises, which the US President [Donald Trump] suddenly announced several days ago, we do not even consider this worthy of comment and are completely uninterested in it," Kim said, as quoted by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Reducing the scale or duration of the exercises
does not change their provocative and offensive nature, she said, adding that North Korea is not focusing on the reduction of individual maneuvers but on the fact that the joint US-South Korea exercises are continuing.
Kim Yo Jong threatened Japan with an immediate, annihilating strike if it attempts military expansion, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Wednesday.
"If Japan tries to make the wrong choice, it will now be directly subjected to an immediate, annihilating strike, from which it will be impossible to survive," Kim said.
North Korea is closely monitoring Japan's attempts at "military expansion," viewing them as a potential and long-term threat that could lead to an imbalance of power in the Asia-Pacific region, she added.