https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/us-artificially-imposed-kuril-islands-issue-on-japan--russian-mfa-spox-1124602218.html

US Artificially Imposed ‘Kuril Islands Issue’ on Japan — Russian MFA Spox

US Artificially Imposed ‘Kuril Islands Issue’ on Japan — Russian MFA Spox

Sputnik International

The so-called Kuril Islands issue was forced upon Japan by America after its atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

2026-08-19T08:15+0000

2026-08-19T08:15+0000

2026-08-19T08:15+0000

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“This issue was imposed on Japan by those who looked after the country after World War II — precisely those who dropped two nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki and on the civilians of those cities. That is how it was imposed. It was an act of humiliation imposed on the Japanese people,” she underscored.In August 1945, US atomic bombs killed 140,000 people in Hiroshima and 74,000 in Nagasaki, most of them civilians.Russian President Vladimir Putin last week visited Iturup, one of the southern Kuril Islands claimed by Japan, which protested the visit. The Kremlin has repeatedly stressed that the islands became part of the Soviet Union after World War II and that Russia’s sovereignty over them is indisputable.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/russia-rejects-japans-claims-over-putins-visit-to-kuril-islands-as-offensive-1124575249.html

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