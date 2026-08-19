https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/us-artificially-imposed-kuril-islands-issue-on-japan--russian-mfa-spox-1124602218.html
US Artificially Imposed ‘Kuril Islands Issue’ on Japan — Russian MFA Spox
US Artificially Imposed ‘Kuril Islands Issue’ on Japan — Russian MFA Spox
Sputnik International
The so-called Kuril Islands issue was forced upon Japan by America after its atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
2026-08-19T08:15+0000
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“This issue was imposed on Japan by those who looked after the country after World War II — precisely those who dropped two nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki and on the civilians of those cities. That is how it was imposed. It was an act of humiliation imposed on the Japanese people,” she underscored.In August 1945, US atomic bombs killed 140,000 people in Hiroshima and 74,000 in Nagasaki, most of them civilians.Russian President Vladimir Putin last week visited Iturup, one of the southern Kuril Islands claimed by Japan, which protested the visit. The Kremlin has repeatedly stressed that the islands became part of the Soviet Union after World War II and that Russia’s sovereignty over them is indisputable.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/russia-rejects-japans-claims-over-putins-visit-to-kuril-islands-as-offensive-1124575249.html
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russia, japan, us, kuril islands, issue, hiroshima, nagasaki, us atomic bombings, humiliation
US Artificially Imposed ‘Kuril Islands Issue’ on Japan — Russian MFA Spox
The so-called Kuril Islands issue was forced upon Japan by America after its atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
“This issue was imposed on Japan by those who looked after the country after World War II — precisely those who dropped two nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki and on the civilians of those cities. That is how it was imposed. It was an act of humiliation imposed on the Japanese people,” she underscored.
She added that “the Kuril Islands issue is not a real concern for ordinary Japanese because they have other things to worry about.” As for the nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, they left Japan under the grip of total dependence, primarily on a mental level, Zakharova concluded.
In August 1945, US atomic bombs killed 140,000 people in Hiroshima and 74,000 in Nagasaki, most of them civilians.
Russian President Vladimir Putin last week visited Iturup, one of the southern Kuril Islands claimed by Japan, which protested the visit. The Kremlin has repeatedly stressed that the islands became part of the Soviet Union after World War II and that Russia’s sovereignty over them is indisputable.