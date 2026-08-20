International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/massive-russian-barrage-targets-defense-industrial-complex-in-kiev-overnight---mod-1124607164.html
Massive Russian Barrage Targets Defense Industrial Complex in Kiev Overnight - MoD
Massive Russian Barrage Targets Defense Industrial Complex in Kiev Overnight - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike overnight on military industrial enterprises, a transport and logistics center, and warehouses in Kiev and the Kiev region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
2026-08-20T07:26+0000
2026-08-20T07:26+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
russian armed forces
russian ministry of defense
ukraine
kiev region
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/10/1121190026_0:78:3361:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_8e47c9c997dd6727801755f04e714b73.jpg
"Tonight, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike with high-precision weapons from ground, air, and sea-based platforms, as well as long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, on military industrial enterprises, a transport and logistics center, and warehouses in the city of Kiev and the Kiev region," the statement said.Facilities struck in Kiev were: Outside the city, in the Kiev region:Late on August 19, strikes also hit military supply warehouses in the ports of Chernomorsk and Yuzhny Black Sea port.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/russian-forces-strike-sites-used-to-prepare-launch-ukrainian-flamingo-missiles--mod-1124602602.html
russia
ukraine
kiev region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/10/1121190026_316:0:3045:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ff60239631a49a67f1ebc9b7017791b2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, russian armed forces, russian ministry of defense, ukraine, kiev region
russia, russian armed forces, russian ministry of defense, ukraine, kiev region

Massive Russian Barrage Targets Defense Industrial Complex in Kiev Overnight - MoD

07:26 GMT 20.08.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system
A 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike overnight on military industrial enterprises, a transport and logistics center, and warehouses in Kiev and the Kiev region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
"Tonight, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike with high-precision weapons from ground, air, and sea-based platforms, as well as long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, on military industrial enterprises, a transport and logistics center, and warehouses in the city of Kiev and the Kiev region," the statement said.

Facilities struck in Kiev were:

Fire Point LLC: a facility churning out components for medium- and long-range attack drones, also assembling boosters for Flamingo cruise missiles
Ukrspetsystem’s warehouse complex: producing drone parts and handling full-scale assembly and storage of fixed-wing UAVs
Antonov’s aircraft plant: where the long-range An-196 "Lyuty" drone was built, alongside manned aircraft development
An ammunition depot: packed with M-900 thermobaric bombs, anti-tank mines, and munitions for Baba Yaga drones

Outside the city, in the Kiev region:

The Martusovka logistics hub: a key node for storing and distributing dual-use goods, including materials for drones, robotics, and electronic warfare gear
A fuel depot in Brovary: holding up to 8,000 cubic meters of fuel meant for Ukrainian forces
Late on August 19, strikes also hit military supply warehouses in the ports of Chernomorsk and Yuzhny Black Sea port.
Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Strike Sites Used to Prepare, Launch Ukrainian Flamingo Missiles — MoD
Yesterday, 09:43 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала