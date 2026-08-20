https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/massive-russian-barrage-targets-defense-industrial-complex-in-kiev-overnight---mod-1124607164.html

Massive Russian Barrage Targets Defense Industrial Complex in Kiev Overnight - MoD

Massive Russian Barrage Targets Defense Industrial Complex in Kiev Overnight - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike overnight on military industrial enterprises, a transport and logistics center, and warehouses in Kiev and the Kiev region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

2026-08-20T07:26+0000

2026-08-20T07:26+0000

2026-08-20T07:26+0000

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"Tonight, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike with high-precision weapons from ground, air, and sea-based platforms, as well as long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, on military industrial enterprises, a transport and logistics center, and warehouses in the city of Kiev and the Kiev region," the statement said.Facilities struck in Kiev were: Outside the city, in the Kiev region:Late on August 19, strikes also hit military supply warehouses in the ports of Chernomorsk and Yuzhny Black Sea port.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/russian-forces-strike-sites-used-to-prepare-launch-ukrainian-flamingo-missiles--mod-1124602602.html

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