https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/massive-russian-barrage-targets-defense-industrial-complex-in-kiev-overnight---mod-1124607164.html
Massive Russian Barrage Targets Defense Industrial Complex in Kiev Overnight - MoD
Massive Russian Barrage Targets Defense Industrial Complex in Kiev Overnight - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike overnight on military industrial enterprises, a transport and logistics center, and warehouses in Kiev and the Kiev region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
2026-08-20T07:26+0000
2026-08-20T07:26+0000
2026-08-20T07:26+0000
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"Tonight, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike with high-precision weapons from ground, air, and sea-based platforms, as well as long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, on military industrial enterprises, a transport and logistics center, and warehouses in the city of Kiev and the Kiev region," the statement said.Facilities struck in Kiev were: Outside the city, in the Kiev region:Late on August 19, strikes also hit military supply warehouses in the ports of Chernomorsk and Yuzhny Black Sea port.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/russian-forces-strike-sites-used-to-prepare-launch-ukrainian-flamingo-missiles--mod-1124602602.html
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Massive Russian Barrage Targets Defense Industrial Complex in Kiev Overnight - MoD
The Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike overnight on military industrial enterprises, a transport and logistics center, and warehouses in Kiev and the Kiev region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
"Tonight, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike with high-precision weapons from ground, air, and sea-based platforms, as well as long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, on military industrial enterprises, a transport and logistics center, and warehouses in the city of Kiev and the Kiev region," the statement said.
Facilities struck in Kiev were:
Fire Point LLC
: a facility churning out components for medium- and long-range attack drones, also assembling boosters for Flamingo cruise missiles
Ukrspetsystem’s warehouse complex
: producing drone parts and handling full-scale assembly and storage of fixed-wing UAVs
Antonov’s aircraft plant
: where the long-range An-196 "Lyuty" drone was built, alongside manned aircraft development
An ammunition depot
: packed with M-900 thermobaric bombs, anti-tank mines, and munitions for Baba Yaga drones
Outside the city, in the Kiev region:
The Martusovka logistics hub
: a key node for storing and distributing dual-use goods, including materials for drones, robotics, and electronic warfare gear
A fuel depot in Brovary
: holding up to 8,000 cubic meters of fuel meant for Ukrainian forces
Late on August 19, strikes also hit military supply warehouses in the ports of Chernomorsk and Yuzhny Black Sea port.