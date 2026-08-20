https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/moscow-bets-big-on-protein-therapies-to-tackle-severe-diseases-1124607733.html

Moscow Bets Big on Protein Therapies to Tackle Severe Diseases

Moscow Bets Big on Protein Therapies to Tackle Severe Diseases

Sputnik International

The biotechnological process development center at the Sputnik Technopolis plant, operated by the R-Pharm Group - a resident of the special economic zone The Technopolis Moscow - is currently working on 11 original molecules aimed at creating new therapies for oncological and autoimmune diseases, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport and Industry Maxim Liksutov announced.

2026-08-20T09:35+0000

2026-08-20T09:35+0000

2026-08-20T09:35+0000

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"Following the instruction of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, the city is actively supporting the growth of the pharmaceutical sector. The support mechanisms we have put in place enable enterprises to adopt new technologies and scale up production capacities for the most in-demand products. For instance, a resident of the Technopolis Moscow SEZ is conducting research at its own development center to create 11 original biological molecules for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Such research is of great significance for the development of modern drugs capable of directly targeting the mechanisms of disease progression," Liksutov explained.The innovative drugs use monoclonal antibodies, multispecific antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates—specialized proteins that recognize specific antigens or cellular receptors to precisely target the root cause of disease.In its drug development efforts, the company is zeroing in on the most promising scientific frontiers. A major focus is multispecific antibodies—molecules that can home in on multiple targets simultaneously, attack disease through different pathways, and help patients who have developed resistance to existing treatments.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/moscows-sez-pharma-players-pour-17-more-investments-into-citys-economy-1124389561.html

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