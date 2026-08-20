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- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/number-of-us-troops-wounded-during-operation-against-iran-exceeds-750-1124609350.html
Number of US Troops Wounded During Operation Against Iran Exceeds 750
Number of US Troops Wounded During Operation Against Iran Exceeds 750
Sputnik International
The total number of US military personnel injured during the conflict with Iran has increased to 757, Sputnik found out on Thursday after analyzing recent Pentagon data.
2026-08-20T13:15+0000
2026-08-20T13:15+0000
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As of August 19, 418 soldiers were injured during Operation Epic Fury that finalized on May 5, another 339 people were wounded since July 7, when the United States launched a new series of strikes against Iran, bringing the total number to 757. At the same time, the death toll of American servicemen remains at 18: fourteen soldiers died during Operation Epic Fury and four more since July 7, according to the Pentagon. CNN has reported, citing US officials, that the US authorities had informed their political allies that they are shifting to a strategy of gradually economically "strangling" Iran instead of pursuing their previous course of military action. The officials said a new package of sanctions against Iran was expected to be introduced this week, while the blockade of Iranian ports would remain in place. Overnight into June 18, Iran and the US signed a memorandum to end the conflict that began on February 28. However, on July 8, President Donald Trump announced that the ceasefire was no longer in effect, and US forces have since carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East. On July 12, Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz until the end of US interference in the region, following another wave of exchanges of strikes between the parties to the conflict. The next day, Trump said the United States would become a "guardian" of the Strait of Hormuz. He also reinstated the US blockade of Iranian ports. On Thursday, US President Donald Trump called his economic operation against Iran an "isolation on an unprecedented scale" and urged allies to join the US, describing it as an Economic D-Day analogous to the allied landings in Normandy.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260816/iran-war-proves-us-air-defenses-inefficient-against-modern-threats-1124585302.html
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Number of US Troops Wounded During Operation Against Iran Exceeds 750

13:15 GMT 20.08.2026
© AP Photo / Staff Sgt. Jao'Torey JohnsonIn this photo released by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army Spc. Scottlin Bartlett of the 5-52 Air Defense Artillery Battalion signals to a colleague while working near a Patriot missile battery at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 5, 2021.
In this photo released by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army Spc. Scottlin Bartlett of the 5-52 Air Defense Artillery Battalion signals to a colleague while working near a Patriot missile battery at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 5, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2026
© AP Photo / Staff Sgt. Jao'Torey Johnson
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The total number of US military personnel injured during the conflict with Iran has increased to 757, Sputnik found out on Thursday after analyzing recent Pentagon data.
As of August 19, 418 soldiers were injured during Operation Epic Fury that finalized on May 5, another 339 people were wounded since July 7, when the United States launched a new series of strikes against Iran, bringing the total number to 757.
At the same time, the death toll of American servicemen remains at 18: fourteen soldiers died during Operation Epic Fury and four more since July 7, according to the Pentagon.
CNN has reported, citing US officials, that the US authorities had informed their political allies that they are shifting to a strategy of gradually economically "strangling" Iran instead of pursuing their previous course of military action. The officials said a new package of sanctions against Iran was expected to be introduced this week, while the blockade of Iranian ports would remain in place.
Overnight into June 18, Iran and the US signed a memorandum to end the conflict that began on February 28. However, on July 8, President Donald Trump announced that the ceasefire was no longer in effect, and US forces have since carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East.
On July 12, Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz until the end of US interference in the region, following another wave of exchanges of strikes between the parties to the conflict. The next day, Trump said the United States would become a "guardian" of the Strait of Hormuz. He also reinstated the US blockade of Iranian ports.
On Thursday, US President Donald Trump called his economic operation against Iran an "isolation on an unprecedented scale" and urged allies to join the US, describing it as an Economic D-Day analogous to the allied landings in Normandy.
Дроны иранского производства аэрокосмической дивизии Революционной гвардии во время парада - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran War Proves US Air Defenses Inefficient Against Modern Threats
16 August, 07:30 GMT
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