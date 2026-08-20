https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/russia-appreciates-effort-of-states-that-want-to-contribute-to-ukraine-settlement---kremlin-1124608182.html
Russia Appreciates Effort of States That Want to Contribute to Ukraine Settlement - Kremlin
Russia Appreciates Effort of States That Want to Contribute to Ukraine Settlement - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russia appreciates the efforts of all countries that sincerely want to contribute to the Ukrainian settlement, but there are still few of them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
2026-08-20T10:32+0000
2026-08-20T10:32+0000
2026-08-20T10:34+0000
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"We highly appreciate the efforts of all countries that demonstrate a sincere desire to contribute to the settlement process. There are few such countries, but that probably makes their efforts all the more important and all the more valuable," Peskov told reporters.In the West there is indeed a trend of fatigue from supporting Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.There is a core group of countries in Europe that remain involved in the conflict in Ukraine, including the UK, Peskov added, adding that European countries are doing everything they can to encourage others to continue conflict in Ukraine.There are currently no grounds for optimism regarding a peaceful settlement in Ukraine due to Ukraine's position, Peskov said.No exact dates have yet been set for a visit to Russia by US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Dmitry Peskov said.Peskov added that Witkoff and Kushner are always welcome guests in Moscow and sought-after interlocutors for President Vladimir Putin and their Russian counterparts.The special military operation is ongoing, and the dynamics at the frontline speak for themselves, the spokesman said.Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said."The president's participation is planned, that is indeed the case," Peskov told reporters.The Kremlin will later inform about Putin's schedule of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Kyrgyzstan, Peskov added.On July 7, Kyrgyz presidential spokesman Askat Alagozov said the SCO summit would be held in Bishkek on August 30–31, with the World Nomad Games to follow from August 31 to September 6. Heads of 21 states will visit Kyrgyzstan during the events.The schedule of Russian President Vladimir Putin does not yet include a meeting with Vatican Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Dmitry Peskov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/achieving-goals-set-at-start-of-special-military-operation-important-for-russia---peskov-1124276927.html
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Russia Appreciates Effort of States That Want to Contribute to Ukraine Settlement - Kremlin
10:32 GMT 20.08.2026 (Updated: 10:34 GMT 20.08.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia appreciates the efforts of all countries that sincerely want to contribute to the Ukrainian settlement, but there are still few of them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"We highly appreciate the efforts of all countries that demonstrate a sincere desire to contribute to the settlement process. There are few such countries, but that probably makes their efforts all the more important and all the more valuable," Peskov told reporters.
In the West there is indeed a trend of fatigue from supporting Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"There is certainly such a trend, but there is no need to exaggerate it," Peskov told reporters.
There is a core group of countries in Europe that remain involved in the conflict in Ukraine, including the UK, Peskov added, adding that European countries are doing everything they can to encourage others to continue conflict in Ukraine.
"Of course, such countries [in Europe that are increasing their involvement in the conflict in Ukraine] are doing everything possible to curb this fatigue [in the West regarding support for Ukraine] and, conversely, to prevent this fatigue from developing, and to encourage European countries in every possible way to continue this war,” Peskov said.
There are currently no grounds for optimism regarding a peaceful settlement in Ukraine due to Ukraine's position, Peskov said.
No exact dates have yet been set for a visit to Russia by US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Dmitry Peskov said.
"No, there is no exact information. No specific days have been reserved for such a visit at this time. As far as we know, the US negotiators are actively working on other areas of US foreign policy," Peskov told reporters.
Peskov added that Witkoff and Kushner are always welcome guests in Moscow and sought-after interlocutors for President Vladimir Putin and their Russian counterparts.
The special military operation is ongoing, and the dynamics at the frontline speak for themselves, the spokesman said.
"The Kiev regime and this quasi‑political space associated with the Kiev regime is very, very heterogeneous. We can see that many there are naturally trying to fish in murky waters, some are trying to invoke democracy, to invoke democratic norms, while others are not even trying to do that. But de jure, the situation is exactly as President Putin has repeatedly stated," Peskov said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"The president's participation is planned, that is indeed the case," Peskov told reporters.
The Kremlin will later inform about Putin's schedule of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Kyrgyzstan, Peskov added.
On July 7, Kyrgyz presidential spokesman Askat Alagozov said the SCO summit would be held in Bishkek on August 30–31, with the World Nomad Games to follow from August 31 to September 6. Heads of 21 states will visit Kyrgyzstan during the events.
The schedule of Russian President Vladimir Putin does not yet include a meeting with Vatican Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Dmitry Peskov said.
"At the moment, there is no such meeting on the president's schedule for next week, but contacts will, of course, take place," Peskov told reporters.