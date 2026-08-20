https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/russia-appreciates-effort-of-states-that-want-to-contribute-to-ukraine-settlement---kremlin-1124608182.html

Russia Appreciates Effort of States That Want to Contribute to Ukraine Settlement - Kremlin

Russia Appreciates Effort of States That Want to Contribute to Ukraine Settlement - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russia appreciates the efforts of all countries that sincerely want to contribute to the Ukrainian settlement, but there are still few of them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

2026-08-20T10:32+0000

2026-08-20T10:32+0000

2026-08-20T10:34+0000

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dmitry peskov

vladimir putin

russia

ukraine

kyrgyzstan

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

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"We highly appreciate the efforts of all countries that demonstrate a sincere desire to contribute to the settlement process. There are few such countries, but that probably makes their efforts all the more important and all the more valuable," Peskov told reporters.In the West there is indeed a trend of fatigue from supporting Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.There is a core group of countries in Europe that remain involved in the conflict in Ukraine, including the UK, Peskov added, adding that European countries are doing everything they can to encourage others to continue conflict in Ukraine.There are currently no grounds for optimism regarding a peaceful settlement in Ukraine due to Ukraine's position, Peskov said.No exact dates have yet been set for a visit to Russia by US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Dmitry Peskov said.Peskov added that Witkoff and Kushner are always welcome guests in Moscow and sought-after interlocutors for President Vladimir Putin and their Russian counterparts.The special military operation is ongoing, and the dynamics at the frontline speak for themselves, the spokesman said.Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said."The president's participation is planned, that is indeed the case," Peskov told reporters.The Kremlin will later inform about Putin's schedule of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Kyrgyzstan, Peskov added.On July 7, Kyrgyz presidential spokesman Askat Alagozov said the SCO summit would be held in Bishkek on August 30–31, with the World Nomad Games to follow from August 31 to September 6. Heads of 21 states will visit Kyrgyzstan during the events.The schedule of Russian President Vladimir Putin does not yet include a meeting with Vatican Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Dmitry Peskov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/achieving-goals-set-at-start-of-special-military-operation-important-for-russia---peskov-1124276927.html

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dmitry peskov, vladimir putin, russia, ukraine, kyrgyzstan, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)