https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/russia-upgrades-pantsir-air-defense-for-mass-drone-attacks-1124605204.html
Russia Upgrades Pantsir Air Defense for Mass Drone Attacks
Russia Upgrades Pantsir Air Defense for Mass Drone Attacks
Sputnik International
Russia has begun deploying upgraded Pantsir-SMD air defense systems designed with recent combat experience.
2026-08-20T09:44+0000
2026-08-20T09:44+0000
2026-08-20T09:51+0000
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The Pantsir-SMD can carry up to 48 mini-missiles for intercepting FPV and reconnaissance drones while also using standard missiles against larger aerial targets.The latest surface-to-air missile system can be installed on towers or other elevated structures and is designed to protect against massed enemy air attacks.The upgrade is intended to make the system more effective and economical against mass drone attacks, cruise missiles, and other airborne threats.
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infographic, air defense, pantsir missile system, pantsir-s1, russia, инфографика
infographic, air defense, pantsir missile system, pantsir-s1, russia, инфографика
Russia Upgrades Pantsir Air Defense for Mass Drone Attacks
09:44 GMT 20.08.2026 (Updated: 09:51 GMT 20.08.2026)
Russia has begun deploying upgraded Pantsir-SMD air defense systems designed with recent combat experience.
The Pantsir-SMD can carry up to 48 mini-missiles for intercepting FPV and reconnaissance drones while also using standard missiles against larger aerial targets.
The latest surface-to-air missile system can be installed on towers or other elevated structures and is designed to protect against massed enemy air attacks.
The upgrade is intended to make the system more effective and economical against mass drone attacks, cruise missiles, and other airborne threats.