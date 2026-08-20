https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/russia-upgrades-pantsir-air-defense-for-mass-drone-attacks-1124605204.html

Russia Upgrades Pantsir Air Defense for Mass Drone Attacks

Russia Upgrades Pantsir Air Defense for Mass Drone Attacks

Sputnik International

Russia has begun deploying upgraded Pantsir-SMD air defense systems designed with recent combat experience.

2026-08-20T09:44+0000

2026-08-20T09:44+0000

2026-08-20T09:51+0000

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The Pantsir-SMD can carry up to 48 mini-missiles for intercepting FPV and reconnaissance drones while also using standard missiles against larger aerial targets.The latest surface-to-air missile system can be installed on towers or other elevated structures and is designed to protect against massed enemy air attacks.The upgrade is intended to make the system more effective and economical against mass drone attacks, cruise missiles, and other airborne threats.

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