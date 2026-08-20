https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/russian-forces-cripple-ukrainian-supply-lines-with-precision-port-strikes-1124609721.html

Russian Forces Cripple Ukrainian Supply Lines with Precision Port Strikes

Russian Forces Cripple Ukrainian Supply Lines with Precision Port Strikes

Sputnik International

Russian attack drones struck two dry-cargo vessels laden with ammunition and military gear in the port of Chernomorsk, along with a fuel and lubricants storage tank destined for the Ukrainian military, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

2026-08-20T15:00+0000

2026-08-20T15:00+0000

2026-08-20T15:00+0000

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"Over the course of the day, strike unmanned aerial vehicles struck two dry-cargo vessels carrying ammunition and military equipment in the port of Chernomorsk, as well as a fuel and lubricants storage tank intended for Ukrainian forces," the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/massive-russian-barrage-targets-defense-industrial-complex-in-kiev-overnight---mod-1124607164.html

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