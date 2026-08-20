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Russian Forces Cripple Ukrainian Supply Lines with Precision Port Strikes
Russian Forces Cripple Ukrainian Supply Lines with Precision Port Strikes
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Russian attack drones struck two dry-cargo vessels laden with ammunition and military gear in the port of Chernomorsk, along with a fuel and lubricants storage tank destined for the Ukrainian military, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
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"Over the course of the day, strike unmanned aerial vehicles struck two dry-cargo vessels carrying ammunition and military equipment in the port of Chernomorsk, as well as a fuel and lubricants storage tank intended for Ukrainian forces," the statement read.
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Russian Forces Cripple Ukrainian Supply Lines with Precision Port Strikes

15:00 GMT 20.08.2026
© Russia's Ministry of Defense / Go to the mediabankRussian S-300 air defense system in combat action
Russian S-300 air defense system in combat action - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2026
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Russian attack drones struck two dry-cargo vessels laden with ammunition and military gear in the port of Chernomorsk, along with a fuel and lubricants storage tank destined for the Ukrainian military, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
"Over the course of the day, strike unmanned aerial vehicles struck two dry-cargo vessels carrying ammunition and military equipment in the port of Chernomorsk, as well as a fuel and lubricants storage tank intended for Ukrainian forces," the statement read.

Russian forces intensified strikes against Ukraine’s Black Sea coast in July, with logistics hubs and commercial ships being routinely hit as part of sustained military operations. The strikes are conducted continuously as a measure to sever enemy's military supply lines.

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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
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07:26 GMT
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