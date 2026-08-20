https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/russias-rosatom-holding-talks-with-another-15-countries-on-construction-of-nuclear-plants---ceo-1124609220.html

Russia's Rosatom Holding Talks With Another 15 Countries on Construction of Nuclear Plants - CEO

Russia's Rosatom Holding Talks With Another 15 Countries on Construction of Nuclear Plants - CEO

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is holding talks with another 15 countries on the construction of nuclear power plants, Rosatom... 20.08.2026, Sputnik International

2026-08-20T12:55+0000

2026-08-20T12:55+0000

2026-08-20T12:55+0000

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Russian President Vladimir Putin convened a meeting to discuss the development of nuclear energy. On Thursday, the Russian nuclear industry is marking the 81st anniversary of its establishment. Rosatom is completely independent of imports in the production of equipment for nuclear power plant reactors, the CEO added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/construction-of-new-units-at-bushehr-nuclear-plant-continues---rosatom-ceo-1124553498.html

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