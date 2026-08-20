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Russia's Rosatom Holding Talks With Another 15 Countries on Construction of Nuclear Plants - CEO
Russia's Rosatom Holding Talks With Another 15 Countries on Construction of Nuclear Plants - CEO
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is holding talks with another 15 countries on the construction of nuclear power plants, Rosatom... 20.08.2026, Sputnik International
2026-08-20T12:55+0000
2026-08-20T12:55+0000
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Russian President Vladimir Putin convened a meeting to discuss the development of nuclear energy. On Thursday, the Russian nuclear industry is marking the 81st anniversary of its establishment. Rosatom is completely independent of imports in the production of equipment for nuclear power plant reactors, the CEO added.
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Russia's Rosatom Holding Talks With Another 15 Countries on Construction of Nuclear Plants - CEO

12:55 GMT 20.08.2026
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Lyzlova / Go to the mediabankAtomexpo International Forum in Sochi
Atomexpo International Forum in Sochi - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is holding talks with another 15 countries on the construction of nuclear power plants, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Thursday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin convened a meeting to discuss the development of nuclear energy. On Thursday, the Russian nuclear industry is marking the 81st anniversary of its establishment.
"We are working on further expanding our foreign presence... The latest example is the signing of the relevant intergovernmental agreement with Vietnam. In addition, we are in negotiations with another 15 countries," Likhachev said at the meeting.
Rosatom is completely independent of imports in the production of equipment for nuclear power plant reactors, the CEO added.
Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant launched - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2026
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Construction of New Units at Bushehr Nuclear Plant Continues - Rosatom CEO
9 August, 12:16 GMT
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