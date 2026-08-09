https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/construction-of-new-units-at-bushehr-nuclear-plant-continues---rosatom-ceo-1124553498.html
Construction of New Units at Bushehr Nuclear Plant Continues - Rosatom CEO
Construction of New Units at Bushehr Nuclear Plant Continues - Rosatom CEO
Sputnik International
The construction of facilities that will house new power units at Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant is ongoing, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Sunday.
2026-08-09T12:16+0000
2026-08-09T12:16+0000
2026-08-09T12:16+0000
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"The construction of the main and auxiliary buildings for power units No. 2 and 3 is continuing at the site. Preparatory work has also began on hydraulic engineering structures," Likhachev said. The new power units at the Bushehr nuclear plant are being built with Russia's participation.Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is sending its specialists back to the Bushehr nuclear power plant construction site in Iran, with the first five staffers having resumed their work, Likhachev said.He clarified that the total number of Russian specialists at the plant had reached 25.Rosatom plans to send several dozen employees to the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran within two weeks, provided there is no further escalation, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.Likhachev said that Rosatom had begun returning specialists to the Bushehr construction site. The first five staffers have already resumed work. This brings the total number of Russian personnel at the site up to 25."We plan to send the next group, consisting of several dozen employees, within the next two weeks, provided, of course, that there is no further escalation in the conflict between the United States and Iran," Likhachev told reporters.In July, Likhachev said that strikes had targeted the Bushehr province, but the nuclear plant construction site had not been hit.The full restoration of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom's presence in Iran is only possible after the United States and Iran finalize the ceasefire agreement, Rosatom CEO said.Rosatom has begun returning specialists to the Bushehr nuclear power plant construction site. The first five staffers have already started work. This brings the total number of Russian personnel at the site up to 25.Rosatom plans to increase the number of its personnel at the Bushehr nuclear power plant construction site in Iran to 100 by fall if all goes well, Likhachev said."If all goes well, we will increase our personnel at the project to 100 people by as early as fall," Likhachev told reporters.Rosatom has begun returning specialists to the Bushehr construction site. The first five staffers have already started work. This brings the total number of Russian personnel at the site up to 25.Rosatom plans to return all specialists to the Bushehr nuclear power plant as soon as possible, following their earlier evacuation from Iran, Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said on Sunday."Of course, we plan to return all the specialists previously evacuated from the Islamic Republic [Iran] as soon as possible," Likhachev told reporters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260705/rosatoms-actions-at-bushehr-npp-during-israeli-us-strikes-reasonable---iaea-chief-1124398415.html
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Construction of New Units at Bushehr Nuclear Plant Continues - Rosatom CEO
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The construction of facilities that will house new power units at Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant is ongoing, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Sunday.
"The construction of the main and auxiliary buildings for power units No. 2 and 3 is continuing at the site. Preparatory work has also began on hydraulic engineering structures," Likhachev said.
The new power units at the Bushehr nuclear plant
are being built with Russia's participation.
Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is sending its specialists back to the Bushehr nuclear power plant construction site in Iran, with the first five staffers having resumed their work, Likhachev said.
"We have begun the return of specialists to the site of the Bushehr NPP, which is under construction. The first five people from among the engineering and technical personnel have already arrived at our residential settlement and have started performing their tasks," Likhachev told reporters.
He clarified that the total number of Russian specialists at the plant had reached 25.
Rosatom plans to send several dozen employees to the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran within two weeks, provided there is no further escalation, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.
Likhachev said that Rosatom had begun returning specialists to the Bushehr construction site. The first five staffers have already resumed work. This brings the total number of Russian personnel at the site up to 25.
"We plan to send the next group, consisting of several dozen employees, within the next two weeks, provided, of course, that there is no further escalation in the conflict between the United States and Iran," Likhachev told reporters.
In July, Likhachev said that strikes had targeted the Bushehr province, but the nuclear plant construction site had not been hit.
The full restoration of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom's presence in Iran is only possible after the United States and Iran finalize the ceasefire agreement, Rosatom CEO said.
Rosatom has begun returning specialists to the Bushehr
nuclear power plant construction site. The first five staffers have already started work. This brings the total number of Russian personnel at the site up to 25.
"But a return to pre-war parameters is only possible after the final agreement between the US and Iran on the cessation of hostilities is finalized," Likhachev stressed.
Rosatom plans to increase the number of its personnel at the Bushehr nuclear power plant construction site in Iran to 100 by fall if all goes well, Likhachev said.
"If all goes well, we will increase our personnel at the project to 100 people by as early as fall," Likhachev told reporters.
Rosatom has begun returning specialists to the Bushehr construction site. The first five staffers have already started work. This brings the total number of Russian personnel at the site up to 25.
Rosatom plans to return all specialists to the Bushehr nuclear power plant as soon as possible, following their earlier evacuation from Iran, Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said on Sunday.
"Of course, we plan to return all the specialists previously evacuated from the Islamic Republic [Iran] as soon as possible," Likhachev told reporters.