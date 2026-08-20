https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/trans-afghan-transport-corridor-could-avert-logistical-crisis-a-la-strait-of-hormuz-expert-1124609987.html
Trans-Afghan Transport Corridor Could Avert Logistical Crisis a la Strait of Hormuz - Expert
Trans-Afghan Transport Corridor Could Avert Logistical Crisis a la Strait of Hormuz - Expert
Sputnik International
An upcoming network of railways and highways stretching from Russia to the Indian Ocean coast will become a mega project comparable to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, Andrey Grozin of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Oriental Studies explains to Sputnik.
2026-08-20T17:01+0000
2026-08-20T17:01+0000
2026-08-20T17:01+0000
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russia
suez canal
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The recent transport crises at major logistical bottlenecks such as the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and the Suez Canal, highlight the need for additional transport arteries to diversify cargo flow routesThe volume of cargo traffic through this upcoming logistical artery will be comparable to that of the Suez Canal, which is about 100 million tonnes annually, according to Russia’s Ministry of Transport’s conservative estimatesThe new trade route would allow a vast assortment of goods from Russia – including hydrocarbons, foodstuffs and machinery – to reach some two billion consumers in South AsiaAll of the countries involved in the project – Russia, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan – are well aware of its importance, and the US-Israeli attack on Iran and the subsequent Strait of Hormuz crisis further strengthened their resolve
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/russia-iran-remain-interested-in-north-south-corridor-project---kremlin-1123813102.html
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russia, suez canal, pakistan, uzbekistan, turkmenistan, transport corridor
russia, suez canal, pakistan, uzbekistan, turkmenistan, transport corridor
Trans-Afghan Transport Corridor Could Avert Logistical Crisis a la Strait of Hormuz - Expert
An upcoming network of railways and highways stretching from Russia to the Indian Ocean coast will become a mega project comparable to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, Andrey Grozin of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Oriental Studies explains to Sputnik.
The recent transport crises at major logistical bottlenecks such as the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and the Suez Canal, highlight the need for additional transport arteries to diversify cargo flow routes
The volume of cargo traffic through this upcoming logistical artery will be comparable to that of the Suez Canal, which is about 100 million tonnes annually, according to Russia’s Ministry of Transport’s conservative estimates
The new trade route would allow a vast assortment of goods from Russia – including hydrocarbons, foodstuffs and machinery – to reach some two billion consumers in South Asia
All of the countries involved in the project – Russia, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan – are well aware of its importance, and the US-Israeli attack on Iran and the subsequent Strait of Hormuz crisis further strengthened their resolve