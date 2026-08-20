https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/trans-afghan-transport-corridor-could-avert-logistical-crisis-a-la-strait-of-hormuz-expert-1124609987.html

Trans-Afghan Transport Corridor Could Avert Logistical Crisis a la Strait of Hormuz - Expert

Trans-Afghan Transport Corridor Could Avert Logistical Crisis a la Strait of Hormuz - Expert

Sputnik International

An upcoming network of railways and highways stretching from Russia to the Indian Ocean coast will become a mega project comparable to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, Andrey Grozin of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Oriental Studies explains to Sputnik.

2026-08-20T17:01+0000

2026-08-20T17:01+0000

2026-08-20T17:01+0000

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russia

suez canal

pakistan

uzbekistan

turkmenistan

transport corridor

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The recent transport crises at major logistical bottlenecks such as the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and the Suez Canal, highlight the need for additional transport arteries to diversify cargo flow routesThe volume of cargo traffic through this upcoming logistical artery will be comparable to that of the Suez Canal, which is about 100 million tonnes annually, according to Russia’s Ministry of Transport’s conservative estimatesThe new trade route would allow a vast assortment of goods from Russia – including hydrocarbons, foodstuffs and machinery – to reach some two billion consumers in South AsiaAll of the countries involved in the project – Russia, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan – are well aware of its importance, and the US-Israeli attack on Iran and the subsequent Strait of Hormuz crisis further strengthened their resolve

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/russia-iran-remain-interested-in-north-south-corridor-project---kremlin-1123813102.html

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russia, suez canal, pakistan, uzbekistan, turkmenistan, transport corridor