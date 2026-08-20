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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/trans-afghan-transport-corridor-could-avert-logistical-crisis-a-la-strait-of-hormuz-expert-1124609987.html
Trans-Afghan Transport Corridor Could Avert Logistical Crisis a la Strait of Hormuz - Expert
Trans-Afghan Transport Corridor Could Avert Logistical Crisis a la Strait of Hormuz - Expert
Sputnik International
An upcoming network of railways and highways stretching from Russia to the Indian Ocean coast will become a mega project comparable to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, Andrey Grozin of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Oriental Studies explains to Sputnik.
2026-08-20T17:01+0000
2026-08-20T17:01+0000
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The recent transport crises at major logistical bottlenecks such as the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and the Suez Canal, highlight the need for additional transport arteries to diversify cargo flow routesThe volume of cargo traffic through this upcoming logistical artery will be comparable to that of the Suez Canal, which is about 100 million tonnes annually, according to Russia’s Ministry of Transport’s conservative estimatesThe new trade route would allow a vast assortment of goods from Russia – including hydrocarbons, foodstuffs and machinery – to reach some two billion consumers in South AsiaAll of the countries involved in the project – Russia, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan – are well aware of its importance, and the US-Israeli attack on Iran and the subsequent Strait of Hormuz crisis further strengthened their resolve
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/russia-iran-remain-interested-in-north-south-corridor-project---kremlin-1123813102.html
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Trans-Afghan Transport Corridor Could Avert Logistical Crisis a la Strait of Hormuz - Expert

17:01 GMT 20.08.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Subbotin / Go to the mediabankTrain operation starting on the Yandyki-Olya railroad stretch, crossing the Astrakhan Region. It is part of the North-South transnational transport corridor, which will link Russia with Iran, India and Southeast Asia (File)
Train operation starting on the Yandyki-Olya railroad stretch, crossing the Astrakhan Region. It is part of the North-South transnational transport corridor, which will link Russia with Iran, India and Southeast Asia (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2026
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An upcoming network of railways and highways stretching from Russia to the Indian Ocean coast will become a mega project comparable to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, Andrey Grozin of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Oriental Studies explains to Sputnik.
The recent transport crises at major logistical bottlenecks such as the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and the Suez Canal, highlight the need for additional transport arteries to diversify cargo flow routes
The volume of cargo traffic through this upcoming logistical artery will be comparable to that of the Suez Canal, which is about 100 million tonnes annually, according to Russia’s Ministry of Transport’s conservative estimates
The new trade route would allow a vast assortment of goods from Russia – including hydrocarbons, foodstuffs and machinery – to reach some two billion consumers in South Asia
North South Transport Corridor (NSTC) - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.03.2026
World
Russia, Iran Remain Interested in North-South Corridor Project - Kremlin
12 March, 10:10 GMT
All of the countries involved in the project – Russia, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan – are well aware of its importance, and the US-Israeli attack on Iran and the subsequent Strait of Hormuz crisis further strengthened their resolve
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