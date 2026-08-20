https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/ukraine-is-just-staging-ground-for-western-aggression-against-russia---russian-mfa-spox--1124609864.html

Ukraine Is Just Staging Ground for Western Aggression Against Russia - Russian MFA Spox

Ukraine Is Just Staging Ground for Western Aggression Against Russia - Russian MFA Spox

Sputnik International

Western countries do not view Ukraine as an independent state but use it as a staging ground for threats against Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

2026-08-20T16:30+0000

2026-08-20T16:30+0000

2026-08-20T16:31+0000

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russia

ukraine

maria zakharova

russian foreign ministry

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"Judging by its course in recent years, I mean the West, it does not even need Ukraine as a state. The West's attitude toward Ukraine is purely utilitarian. It is viewed as a territory for neocolonial exploitation of resources and for disposing of the local population in the furnace of geopolitical conflict against Russia. It is needed as a staging ground for permanently creating threats against us," Zakharova said at a briefing. The West's ultimate goal is to try to weaken Russia by "bleeding Ukraine," the spokeswoman said. However, any resource is finite, and the future of the Ukrainian government is absolutely predetermined, she added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/eu-aiding-terrorism-by-transferring-income-from-frozen-russian-assets-to-ukraine--russian-mfa-spox-1124609555.html

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