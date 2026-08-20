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EU Aiding Terrorism by Transferring Income From Frozen Russian Assets to Ukraine – Russian MFA Spox
EU Aiding Terrorism by Transferring Income From Frozen Russian Assets to Ukraine – Russian MFA Spox
Sputnik International
The European Union is aiding terrorism by transferring income from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
2026-08-20T14:36+0000
2026-08-20T14:36+0000
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"Transferring funds to Ukraine is nothing less than aiding and abetting terrorist attacks. This is a direct violation of the Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism of December 9, 1999, and the International Convention for the Suppression of Terrorist Bombings of December 15, 1997," Zakharova said during a briefing.On UN ChiefRussia expects the new UN chief to work to correct the horrific mistakes of current Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and the organization needs a shake-up, Zakharova said. On Russia-Africa SummitRussia is actively preparing for the third Russia-Africa summit and plans to focus the summit's agenda on economic issues, Zakharova also said.
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EU Aiding Terrorism by Transferring Income From Frozen Russian Assets to Ukraine – Russian MFA Spox

14:36 GMT 20.08.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during a briefing in Moscow.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during a briefing in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union is aiding terrorism by transferring income from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"Transferring funds to Ukraine is nothing less than aiding and abetting terrorist attacks. This is a direct violation of the Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism of December 9, 1999, and the International Convention for the Suppression of Terrorist Bombings of December 15, 1997," Zakharova said during a briefing.

On UN Chief

Russia expects the new UN chief to work to correct the horrific mistakes of current Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and the organization needs a shake-up, Zakharova said.
"We expect the next head of the UN Secretariat to conduct thorough work to correct the horrific mistakes of Antonio Guterres and his so-called team, which have plunged the UN into a real crisis," Zakharova said during the briefing.
On Russia-Africa Summit
Russia is actively preparing for the third Russia-Africa summit and plans to focus the summit's agenda on economic issues, Zakharova also said.

"Preparations are currently underway for the third Russia-Africa summit, which, as a reminder, will take place in Moscow ... Given our mutual interest in expanding trade and investment cooperation, we plan to focus the agenda of the upcoming summit on economic issues," Zakharova said at the briefing.

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