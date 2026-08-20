https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/eu-aiding-terrorism-by-transferring-income-from-frozen-russian-assets-to-ukraine--russian-mfa-spox-1124609555.html

EU Aiding Terrorism by Transferring Income From Frozen Russian Assets to Ukraine – Russian MFA Spox

EU Aiding Terrorism by Transferring Income From Frozen Russian Assets to Ukraine – Russian MFA Spox

Sputnik International

The European Union is aiding terrorism by transferring income from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

2026-08-20T14:36+0000

2026-08-20T14:36+0000

2026-08-20T14:36+0000

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"Transferring funds to Ukraine is nothing less than aiding and abetting terrorist attacks. This is a direct violation of the Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism of December 9, 1999, and the International Convention for the Suppression of Terrorist Bombings of December 15, 1997," Zakharova said during a briefing.On UN ChiefRussia expects the new UN chief to work to correct the horrific mistakes of current Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and the organization needs a shake-up, Zakharova said. On Russia-Africa SummitRussia is actively preparing for the third Russia-Africa summit and plans to focus the summit's agenda on economic issues, Zakharova also said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/us-artificially-imposed-kuril-islands-issue-on-japan--russian-mfa-spox-1124602218.html

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russia, ukraine, maria zakharova, european union (eu), the united nations (un)