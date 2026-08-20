https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/us-national-debt-exceeds-40trln-for-first-time-in-history---treasury-data-1124606297.html

US National Debt Hits Record $40 Trillion, Treasury Figures Show

US National Debt Hits Record $40 Trillion, Treasury Figures Show

Sputnik International

The US national debt has exceeded $40 trillion for the first time in history, according to a US Treasury Department document.

2026-08-20T03:45+0000

2026-08-20T03:45+0000

2026-08-20T10:39+0000

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America's total national debt stood at $40.047 trillion as of Tuesday, August 18, according to the latest data. Publicly held debt exceeded $32.265 trillion, while intragovernmental holdings surpassed $7.781 trillion.Treasury Department figures show the statutory debt limit is currently set at $41.103 trillion.It took about two centuries to reach the first trillion, but now they're adding trillions every few months. The $39 trillion mark was only hit in March of this year, and just five months later, here we are.The real punch, though, is what it costs to keep the whole thing running. Interest payments on that debt hit $827 billion in the first nine months of this fiscal year, already surpassing what the US spends on defense.That works out to roughly $30 billion a day just in interest, and the Congressional Budget Office expects interest spending to top $1 trillion for the full year, potentially reaching over $2 trillion by the 2030s. At that point, nearly five percent of the entire US economy would be consumed by servicing past borrowing.Put another way, the debt is now 122 percent of the size of the US economy, and the IMF has already called the trajectory unsustainable.The Peter G. Peterson Foundation warns the US could hit $50 trillion in about six years, while Bank of America puts that milestone even closer, projecting it could happen by 2029.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/us-national-debt-exceeds-size-of-economy-for-1st-time-since-end-of-world-war-ii--reports-1124071645.html

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