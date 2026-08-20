https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-switches-to-backup-power-supply-due-to-loss-of-external-power-supply-1124607354.html

Zaporozhye Nuclear Facility Switches to Backup Power After External Supply Cut

Zaporozhye Nuclear Facility Switches to Backup Power After External Supply Cut

Sputnik International

The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) switched to backup power supply from diesel generators due to loss of external power supply, the plant said on Thursday.

2026-08-20T07:29+0000

2026-08-20T07:29+0000

2026-08-20T08:12+0000

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international atomic energy agency (iaea)

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"The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, which is part of Rosatom, has lost its external power supply. After losing external power, the power units of the ZNPP were automatically switched to power supply from backup diesel generators," the statement read. The plant added that all equipment is operating normally, all necessary safety measures have been implemented, and radiation levels remain normal.The Zaporozhye station's high‑voltage external power supply Ferrosplavnaya-1 line was damaged and thus shut down by the automation system.The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been informed of the loss of external power at the Zaporozhye facility and its subsequent transition to backup power, the plant's communications director Yevgenia Yashina told Sputnik on Thursday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/ukraine-derails-iaea-chiefs-visit-to-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-1124598028.html

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