https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/ukraine-derails-iaea-chiefs-visit-to-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-1124598028.html

Ukraine Derails IAEA Chief's Visit to Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant

Ukraine Derails IAEA Chief's Visit to Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant

Sputnik International

Ukraine has derailed the planned August 20–21 visit of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and the town of Energodar, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

2026-08-18T10:57+0000

2026-08-18T10:57+0000

2026-08-18T10:57+0000

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All details had been previously worked out by the IAEA Secretariat and the Russian side. Russia provided the necessary security guarantees, which fully satisfied the Agency. However, Ukraine cynically threatened Grossi, explicitly stating that it could not vouch for his safety if he entered the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant via Russian territory.The Ukrainian threats have once again exposed the true nature of the Kiev regime, the ministry emphasized.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/iaea-notified-of-ukraine-attack-injuring-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-on-duty-employees-1124564384.html

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