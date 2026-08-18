https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/ukraine-derails-iaea-chiefs-visit-to-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-1124598028.html
Ukraine Derails IAEA Chief's Visit to Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
Ukraine Derails IAEA Chief's Visit to Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
Sputnik International
Ukraine has derailed the planned August 20–21 visit of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and the town of Energodar, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
2026-08-18T10:57+0000
2026-08-18T10:57+0000
2026-08-18T10:57+0000
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All details had been previously worked out by the IAEA Secretariat and the Russian side. Russia provided the necessary security guarantees, which fully satisfied the Agency. However, Ukraine cynically threatened Grossi, explicitly stating that it could not vouch for his safety if he entered the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant via Russian territory.The Ukrainian threats have once again exposed the true nature of the Kiev regime, the ministry emphasized.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/iaea-notified-of-ukraine-attack-injuring-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-on-duty-employees-1124564384.html
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international atomic energy agency (iaea), ukraine, russia, nuclear power plant, zaporozhye npp, zaporozhye
international atomic energy agency (iaea), ukraine, russia, nuclear power plant, zaporozhye npp, zaporozhye
Ukraine Derails IAEA Chief's Visit to Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
Ukraine has derailed the planned August 20–21 visit of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and the town of Energodar, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.