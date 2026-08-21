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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260821/can-pakistan-turn-its-coastline-into-a-10-billion-goldmine-1124612222.html
Can Pakistan Turn Its Coastline Into a $10 Billion Goldmine?
Can Pakistan Turn Its Coastline Into a $10 Billion Goldmine?
Sputnik International
Pakistan is making a major bet on its "blue economy" — transforming ocean resources into a unified engine combining ports, shipbuilding, processing, and logistics, while protecting the marine environment. At the heart of this push is fisheries, with a target of $10 billion in revenue.
2026-08-21T12:30+0000
2026-08-21T12:30+0000
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Today, Pakistan's seafood exports stand at just $568 million — compared to $7.2 billion for Vietnam and $6.1 billion for India. The new National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy 2025–2035 aims to close this gap by shifting from raw exports to deep processing.However, experts urge a realistic assessment. "There's a lot of potential for seafood in Pakistan, but at the same time the market is very much saturated as well," notes Syed Ali Ehsan, chief development officer at the Policy Research Institute of Market Economy. This means achieving the targets will require a radical upgrade in standards and technologies.Efforts are underway. These reforms are part of the broader "Maritime @100" program, with a $100 billion budget until 2047. Key steps include: a 100-acre off-port terminal in Gwadar, a $60–80 million processing zone in Korangi, the first "green" shipyard in Port Qasim, and the $43 million modernization of the Gadani shipbreaking yard. New HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points) and ISO (International Organization for Standardization) certified labs will ensure traceability and access to premium markets.Pakistan has already entered the Russian market — 16 companies approved, with up to $300 million annually possible — and extended US market access for four more years. Growth will not come at nature's expense. With Global Environment Facility support, $3 million has been allocated for marine biodiversity and sustainable fishing, as overfishing has already affected 60–90% of stocks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/pakistan-is-important-partner-of-russia-in-asia---russian-federation-council-speaker-1124575901.html
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Can Pakistan Turn Its Coastline Into a $10 Billion Goldmine?

12:30 GMT 21.08.2026
© AP Photo / Anjum NaveedA Pakistan Navy soldier stands guard at a hilltop position near Gwadar port, about 700 kilometers (435 miles) west of Karachi. Pakistan, Monday, April 11, 2016.
A Pakistan Navy soldier stands guard at a hilltop position near Gwadar port, about 700 kilometers (435 miles) west of Karachi. Pakistan, Monday, April 11, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2026
© AP Photo / Anjum Naveed
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Pakistan is making a major bet on its "blue economy" — transforming ocean resources into a unified engine combining ports, shipbuilding, processing, and logistics, while protecting the marine environment. At the heart of this push is fisheries, with a target of $10 billion in revenue.
Today, Pakistan's seafood exports stand at just $568 million — compared to $7.2 billion for Vietnam and $6.1 billion for India. The new National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy 2025–2035 aims to close this gap by shifting from raw exports to deep processing.
However, experts urge a realistic assessment. "There's a lot of potential for seafood in Pakistan, but at the same time the market is very much saturated as well," notes Syed Ali Ehsan, chief development officer at the Policy Research Institute of Market Economy. This means achieving the targets will require a radical upgrade in standards and technologies.
Efforts are underway. These reforms are part of the broader "Maritime @100" program, with a $100 billion budget until 2047. Key steps include: a 100-acre off-port terminal in Gwadar, a $60–80 million processing zone in Korangi, the first "green" shipyard in Port Qasim, and the $43 million modernization of the Gadani shipbreaking yard. New HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points) and ISO (International Organization for Standardization) certified labs will ensure traceability and access to premium markets.
Pakistan has already entered the Russian market — 16 companies approved, with up to $300 million annually possible — and extended US market access for four more years. Growth will not come at nature's expense. With Global Environment Facility support, $3 million has been allocated for marine biodiversity and sustainable fishing, as overfishing has already affected 60–90% of stocks.
Members of the Armed Forces Band of Pakistan hold Russian and Pakistan national flags (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2026
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