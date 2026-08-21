https://sputnikglobe.com/20260821/eight-arrested-in-connection-with-failed-attack-on-defense-enterprise-in-moscow---fsb-1124610649.html

Eight Arrested in Connection With Failed Attack on Defense Enterprise in Moscow - FSB

Eight Arrested in Connection With Failed Attack on Defense Enterprise in Moscow - FSB

Sputnik International

Eight people have been arrested in connection with a failed attempt to carry out an attack on a defense enterprise in the Moscow Region using 15 FPV drones, as part of a plan orchestrated by Ukraine, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.

2026-08-21T07:01+0000

2026-08-21T07:01+0000

2026-08-21T07:01+0000

russia

russia

moscow

russian federal security service (fsb)

ukraine

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In June 2026, the FSB thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian intelligence services to carry out a sabotage-terrorist attack at a strategic defense enterprise in the Moscow region using 15 FPV drones equipped with powerful explosive devices, which were smuggled in from EU countries. One of the accomplices, who resisted arrest with armed force at the time, was eliminated.A foreign national has been detained in Russia's Murmansk Region for attempting to launch an FPV drone in Moscow to conduct reconnaissance of government buildings, transport facilities, and public gathering places, the FSB also said.According to the FSB, Ukraine, under increasing pressure from the Russian armed forces along the combat line and inability to inflict significant damage on critical infrastructure in the Moscow Region using long-range missiles and drones, has stepped up its attempts to carry out a sabotage and terrorist act in Moscow and the Moscow region using short‑range drones launched in close proximity to the targets.The detained foreigner, acting on instructions from Ukraine intelligence, spied on trains carrying petroleum products at one of Moscow railway stations, the FSB added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/russias-fsb-arrests-ukrainian-spy-in-ryazan-1124595494.html

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