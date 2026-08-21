https://sputnikglobe.com/20260821/eight-arrested-in-connection-with-failed-attack-on-defense-enterprise-in-moscow---fsb-1124610649.html
Eight Arrested in Connection With Failed Attack on Defense Enterprise in Moscow - FSB
Eight Arrested in Connection With Failed Attack on Defense Enterprise in Moscow - FSB
Sputnik International
Eight people have been arrested in connection with a failed attempt to carry out an attack on a defense enterprise in the Moscow Region using 15 FPV drones, as part of a plan orchestrated by Ukraine, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.
2026-08-21T07:01+0000
2026-08-21T07:01+0000
2026-08-21T07:01+0000
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In June 2026, the FSB thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian intelligence services to carry out a sabotage-terrorist attack at a strategic defense enterprise in the Moscow region using 15 FPV drones equipped with powerful explosive devices, which were smuggled in from EU countries. One of the accomplices, who resisted arrest with armed force at the time, was eliminated.A foreign national has been detained in Russia's Murmansk Region for attempting to launch an FPV drone in Moscow to conduct reconnaissance of government buildings, transport facilities, and public gathering places, the FSB also said.According to the FSB, Ukraine, under increasing pressure from the Russian armed forces along the combat line and inability to inflict significant damage on critical infrastructure in the Moscow Region using long-range missiles and drones, has stepped up its attempts to carry out a sabotage and terrorist act in Moscow and the Moscow region using short‑range drones launched in close proximity to the targets.The detained foreigner, acting on instructions from Ukraine intelligence, spied on trains carrying petroleum products at one of Moscow railway stations, the FSB added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/russias-fsb-arrests-ukrainian-spy-in-ryazan-1124595494.html
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Eight Arrested in Connection With Failed Attack on Defense Enterprise in Moscow - FSB
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Eight people have been arrested in connection with a failed attempt to carry out an attack on a defense enterprise in the Moscow Region using 15 FPV drones, as part of a plan orchestrated by Ukraine, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.
In June 2026, the FSB thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian intelligence services to carry out a sabotage-terrorist attack at a strategic defense enterprise in the Moscow region using 15 FPV drones equipped with powerful explosive devices, which were smuggled in from EU countries.
"The perpetrator, as well as seven accomplices of the planned terrorist attack, have been arrested as part of a criminal case initiated under Part 2 of Article 205 (terrorist act) and Part 2 of Article 205.4 (participation in a terrorist community) of the Russian Criminal Code," the statement read.
One of the accomplices, who resisted arrest with armed force at the time, was eliminated.
A foreign national has been detained in Russia's Murmansk Region for attempting to launch an FPV drone in Moscow to conduct reconnaissance of government buildings, transport facilities, and public gathering places, the FSB also said.
According to the FSB, Ukraine, under increasing pressure from the Russian armed forces along the combat line and inability to inflict significant damage on critical infrastructure in the Moscow Region using long-range missiles and drones, has stepped up its attempts to carry out a sabotage and terrorist act in Moscow and the Moscow region using short‑range drones launched in close proximity to the targets.
"Thus, in August 2026, in the Murmansk Region, while traveling in the direction of the Russian-Norwegian border, a foreign national was detained for violating the rules for entering (passing through) the border zone. He was involved in an attempt to launch an FPV drone in Moscow to conduct reconnaissance of government buildings, transport infrastructure facilities, and public gathering places," the statement read.
The detained foreigner, acting on instructions from Ukraine intelligence, spied on trains carrying petroleum products at one of Moscow railway stations, the FSB added.