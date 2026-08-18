https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/russias-fsb-arrests-ukrainian-spy-in-ryazan-1124595494.html

Russia’s FSB Arrests Ukrainian Spy in Ryazan

Russia’s FSB Arrests Ukrainian Spy in Ryazan

Sputnik International

A Russian citizen who collected and passed information on Russian Defense Ministry facilities and the region’s defense-industrial and fuel-and-energy complexes to Ukrainian military intelligence has been detained in the Ryazan Region, the Russian Federal Security Service’s Public Relations Center said.

2026-08-18T07:51+0000

2026-08-18T07:51+0000

2026-08-18T07:51+0000

russia

ryazan

ukraine

russia

russian defense ministry

russian federal security service (fsb)

main intelligence directorate

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“The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained an agent of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry in the Ryazan Region. He is a Russian citizen who was in possession of Ukrainian citizenship until 2022,” the statement said.According to the FSB, the man—born in 1982—used Telegram to initiate and maintain covert contact with a Ukrainian intelligence operative. Following that operative’s instructions, he gathered and passed on to the adversary information regarding Russian Defense Ministry facilities, as well as sites linked to the defense-industrial and fuel-energy complexes in the Ryazan region.A court has ordered the suspect into custody. The criminal investigation remains ongoing.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/russian-fsb-foils-ukraine-orchestrated-murder-of-officer-1124564274.html

ryazan

ukraine

russia

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ryazan, ukraine, russia, russian defense ministry, russian federal security service (fsb), main intelligence directorate