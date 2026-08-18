https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/russias-fsb-arrests-ukrainian-spy-in-ryazan-1124595494.html
Russia’s FSB Arrests Ukrainian Spy in Ryazan
Russia’s FSB Arrests Ukrainian Spy in Ryazan
Sputnik International
A Russian citizen who collected and passed information on Russian Defense Ministry facilities and the region’s defense-industrial and fuel-and-energy complexes to Ukrainian military intelligence has been detained in the Ryazan Region, the Russian Federal Security Service’s Public Relations Center said.
2026-08-18T07:51+0000
2026-08-18T07:51+0000
2026-08-18T07:51+0000
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ryazan
ukraine
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russian defense ministry
russian federal security service (fsb)
main intelligence directorate
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“The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained an agent of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry in the Ryazan Region. He is a Russian citizen who was in possession of Ukrainian citizenship until 2022,” the statement said.According to the FSB, the man—born in 1982—used Telegram to initiate and maintain covert contact with a Ukrainian intelligence operative. Following that operative’s instructions, he gathered and passed on to the adversary information regarding Russian Defense Ministry facilities, as well as sites linked to the defense-industrial and fuel-energy complexes in the Ryazan region.A court has ordered the suspect into custody. The criminal investigation remains ongoing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/russian-fsb-foils-ukraine-orchestrated-murder-of-officer-1124564274.html
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ryazan, ukraine, russia, russian defense ministry, russian federal security service (fsb), main intelligence directorate
ryazan, ukraine, russia, russian defense ministry, russian federal security service (fsb), main intelligence directorate
Russia’s FSB Arrests Ukrainian Spy in Ryazan
A Russian citizen who collected and passed information on Russian Defense Ministry facilities and the region’s defense-industrial and fuel-and-energy complexes to Ukrainian military intelligence has been detained in the Ryazan Region, the Russian Federal Security Service’s Public Relations Center said.
“The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained an agent of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry in the Ryazan Region. He is a Russian citizen who was in possession of Ukrainian citizenship until 2022,” the statement said.
According to the FSB
, the man—born in 1982—used Telegram to initiate and maintain covert contact with a Ukrainian intelligence operative. Following that operative’s instructions, he gathered and passed on to the adversary information regarding Russian Defense Ministry facilities, as well as sites linked to the defense-industrial and fuel-energy complexes in the Ryazan region.
“The suspect was taken into custody by officers of the Russian Federal Security Service. The investigative department of the FSB Directorate for the Ryazan Region has opened a criminal case under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code (high treason),” the FSB said.
A court has ordered the suspect into custody. The criminal investigation remains ongoing.