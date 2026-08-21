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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260821/russia-builds-satellite-to-test-eco-friendly-rocket-fuel-in-orbit-1124610933.html
Russia Builds Satellite to Test Eco-Friendly Rocket Fuel in Orbit
Russia Builds Satellite to Test Eco-Friendly Rocket Fuel in Orbit
Sputnik International
ReshUCube-4, a nanosatellite under development at Reshetnev Siberian State University of Science and Technology together with the Keldysh Research Center, will put advanced green propellant technology through its paces in space.
2026-08-21T07:09+0000
2026-08-21T07:09+0000
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Launch is planned for late 2027, project leader Dmitry Zuev tells Sputnik.Small satellites need propulsion to stay in their assigned orbits, avoid premature re-entry and maneuver between orbits.Zuev notes that:The project also puts students and young scientists directly into the development process, with mission data feeding into future space-technology training.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/rassvet-comms-satellites-help-secure-russias-digital-sovereignty-1123889369.html
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Russia Builds Satellite to Test Eco-Friendly Rocket Fuel in Orbit

07:09 GMT 21.08.2026
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankA Soyuz-2.1b rocket with a Fregat upper stage carrying the Meteor-M hydrometeorological satellite
A Soyuz-2.1b rocket with a Fregat upper stage carrying the Meteor-M hydrometeorological satellite - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2026
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ReshUCube-4, a nanosatellite under development at Reshetnev Siberian State University of Science and Technology together with the Keldysh Research Center, will put advanced green propellant technology through its paces in space.
Launch is planned for late 2027, project leader Dmitry Zuev tells Sputnik.
Small satellites need propulsion to stay in their assigned orbits, avoid premature re-entry and maneuver between orbits.
Zuev notes that:
A mass-dimensional model is ready for docking tests with the Keldysh team
The propulsion unit has already been installed in the satellite body for initial checks
The system will undergo vibration and vacuum tests to verify it can operate under space-like conditions
The satellite will then be assembled, the engine installed and the spacecraft prepared for launch
“Once in orbit the teams will jointly run the propulsion experiments,” he says.
The project also puts students and young scientists directly into the development process, with mission data feeding into future space-technology training.
Rendering of a new Russian Starlink internet-style satellite internet system being developed by Bureau 1440. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2026
Analysis
Rassvet Comms Satellites Help Secure Russia's Digital Sovereignty
24 March, 17:05 GMT
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