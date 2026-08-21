https://sputnikglobe.com/20260821/russia-builds-satellite-to-test-eco-friendly-rocket-fuel-in-orbit-1124610933.html

Russia Builds Satellite to Test Eco-Friendly Rocket Fuel in Orbit

Russia Builds Satellite to Test Eco-Friendly Rocket Fuel in Orbit

Sputnik International

ReshUCube-4, a nanosatellite under development at Reshetnev Siberian State University of Science and Technology together with the Keldysh Research Center, will put advanced green propellant technology through its paces in space.

2026-08-21T07:09+0000

2026-08-21T07:09+0000

2026-08-21T07:09+0000

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Launch is planned for late 2027, project leader Dmitry Zuev tells Sputnik.Small satellites need propulsion to stay in their assigned orbits, avoid premature re-entry and maneuver between orbits.Zuev notes that:The project also puts students and young scientists directly into the development process, with mission data feeding into future space-technology training.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/rassvet-comms-satellites-help-secure-russias-digital-sovereignty-1123889369.html

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