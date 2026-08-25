https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/china-places-7-satellites-into-orbit-in-single-launch---space-corporation-1124626309.html

China Places 7 Satellites Into Orbit in Single Launch - Space Corporation

China Places 7 Satellites Into Orbit in Single Launch - Space Corporation

Sputnik International

China launched seven satellites into their designated orbits on Tuesday using a Long March-6C carrier rocket, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said.

2026-08-25T07:52+0000

2026-08-25T07:52+0000

2026-08-25T07:52+0000

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"The launch was a complete success," the statement read. One of the satellites launched was Thailand's Lingzhi-09 CubeSat, the CASC said. The rocket blasted off into space at 11:21 a.m. local time (03:21 GMT) from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the northern Shanxi province. This marked the 665th flight for the Long March carrier rocket series.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/china-successfully-launches-haiyang-2e-ocean-observation-satellite-1124385824.html

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