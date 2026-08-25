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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/china-places-7-satellites-into-orbit-in-single-launch---space-corporation-1124626309.html
China Places 7 Satellites Into Orbit in Single Launch - Space Corporation
China Places 7 Satellites Into Orbit in Single Launch - Space Corporation
Sputnik International
China launched seven satellites into their designated orbits on Tuesday using a Long March-6C carrier rocket, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said.
2026-08-25T07:52+0000
2026-08-25T07:52+0000
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"The launch was a complete success," the statement read. One of the satellites launched was Thailand's Lingzhi-09 CubeSat, the CASC said. The rocket blasted off into space at 11:21 a.m. local time (03:21 GMT) from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the northern Shanxi province. This marked the 665th flight for the Long March carrier rocket series.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/china-successfully-launches-haiyang-2e-ocean-observation-satellite-1124385824.html
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China Places 7 Satellites Into Orbit in Single Launch - Space Corporation

07:52 GMT 25.08.2026
© Sputnik / Anna Ratkoglo / Go to the mediabankChina's Long March-5 Y8 heavy-lift rocket carrying the Chang'e-6 lunar probe
China's Long March-5 Y8 heavy-lift rocket carrying the Chang'e-6 lunar probe - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2026
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BEIJING (Sputnik) - China launched seven satellites into their designated orbits on Tuesday using a Long March-6C carrier rocket, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said.
"The launch was a complete success," the statement read.
One of the satellites launched was Thailand's Lingzhi-09 CubeSat, the CASC said.
The rocket blasted off into space at 11:21 a.m. local time (03:21 GMT) from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the northern Shanxi province. This marked the 665th flight for the Long March carrier rocket series.
Jiuquan space centre in the Gobi Desert in Jiuquan, northwest China's Gansu. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2026
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China Successfully Launches Haiyang-2E Ocean Observation Satellite
2 July, 07:31 GMT
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