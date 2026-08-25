https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/crude-anti-russian-propaganda--mfa-spox-dismisses-french-allegations-of-election-meddling-1124628813.html
'Crude Anti-Russian Propaganda' — MFA Spox Dismisses French Allegations of Election Meddling
'Crude Anti-Russian Propaganda' — MFA Spox Dismisses French Allegations of Election Meddling
Sputnik International
A French government report on alleged Russian interference in elections is another “anti-Russian fabrication,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
2026-08-25T13:30+0000
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Her remarks followed a series of French official statements and media reports that linked several alleged disinformation campaigns targeting France to networks known as Matriochka and Storm-1516. Paris has described both groups as pro-Russian and claimed that their activities were intended to influence the country's upcoming presidential elections.Zakharova hit back at the accusations, saying that French authorities were peddling the reports to steer public perception, characterizing the allegations as part of an anti-Russian information campaign. She urged French citizens to "use common sense" and not be deceived by what she termed false information.
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maria zakharova, russia, moscow, paris, anti-russian policy, interference, election interference, france, foreign ministry
'Crude Anti-Russian Propaganda' — MFA Spox Dismisses French Allegations of Election Meddling
A French government report on alleged Russian interference in elections is another “anti-Russian fabrication,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
Her remarks followed a series of French official statements and media reports that linked several alleged disinformation campaigns targeting France to networks known as Matriochka and Storm-1516.
Paris has described both groups as pro-Russian and claimed that their activities were intended to influence the country's upcoming presidential elections.
Zakharova hit back at the accusations, saying that French authorities were peddling the reports to steer public perception, characterizing the allegations as part of an anti-Russian information
campaign. She urged French citizens to "use common sense" and not be deceived by what she termed false information.