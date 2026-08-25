International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/crude-anti-russian-propaganda--mfa-spox-dismisses-french-allegations-of-election-meddling-1124628813.html
'Crude Anti-Russian Propaganda' — MFA Spox Dismisses French Allegations of Election Meddling 
'Crude Anti-Russian Propaganda' — MFA Spox Dismisses French Allegations of Election Meddling 
Sputnik International
A French government report on alleged Russian interference in elections is another “anti-Russian fabrication,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
2026-08-25T13:30+0000
2026-08-25T13:30+0000
world
maria zakharova
russia
moscow
paris
anti-russian policy
interference
election interference
france
foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/14/1117438850_0:133:3012:1827_1920x0_80_0_0_cdab946e2be725047d12c5b44a190278.jpg
Her remarks followed a series of French official statements and media reports that linked several alleged disinformation campaigns targeting France to networks known as Matriochka and Storm-1516. Paris has described both groups as pro-Russian and claimed that their activities were intended to influence the country's upcoming presidential elections.Zakharova hit back at the accusations, saying that French authorities were peddling the reports to steer public perception, characterizing the allegations as part of an anti-Russian information campaign. She urged French citizens to "use common sense" and not be deceived by what she termed false information.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/eu-enters-path-of-militarization-devoting-itself-to-confrontation-with-russia---kremlin-1124386513.html
russia
moscow
paris
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/14/1117438850_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0b14032a3a887432e581249b40a3ec2b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
maria zakharova, russia, moscow, paris, anti-russian policy, interference, election interference, france, foreign ministry
maria zakharova, russia, moscow, paris, anti-russian policy, interference, election interference, france, foreign ministry

'Crude Anti-Russian Propaganda' — MFA Spox Dismisses French Allegations of Election Meddling 

13:30 GMT 25.08.2026
© Sputnik / Ekaterina ChesnokovaRussian Foreign Ministry building in Moscow
Russian Foreign Ministry building in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2026
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
Subscribe
A French government report on alleged Russian interference in elections is another “anti-Russian fabrication,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
Her remarks followed a series of French official statements and media reports that linked several alleged disinformation campaigns targeting France to networks known as Matriochka and Storm-1516.
Paris has described both groups as pro-Russian and claimed that their activities were intended to influence the country's upcoming presidential elections.

Zakharova hit back at the accusations, saying that French authorities were peddling the reports to steer public perception, characterizing the allegations as part of an anti-Russian information campaign. She urged French citizens to "use common sense" and not be deceived by what she termed false information.
German soldiers at a training range in Pabrade, north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. ' - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2026
World
EU Enters Path of Militarization, Devoting Itself to Confrontation With Russia - Kremlin
2 July, 11:22 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала