https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/eu-enters-path-of-militarization-devoting-itself-to-confrontation-with-russia---kremlin-1124386513.html

EU Enters Path of Militarization, Devoting Itself to Confrontation With Russia - Kremlin

EU Enters Path of Militarization, Devoting Itself to Confrontation With Russia - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The European Union has entered the path of militarization and is devoting itself to the topic of confrontation with Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

2026-07-02T11:22+0000

2026-07-02T11:22+0000

2026-07-02T11:25+0000

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"It is clear that as the European Union is developing its defense identity, it has entered the path of militarization and is, in fact, devoting itself to the topic of confrontation with Russia," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the escalation of tensions between Russia and European countries. The EU is exacerbating tensions on the European continent, forcing Russia to take additional measures for its own security, the official added.Russia Will Continue to Increase Pressure on UkraineRussia will continue to increase pressure on Kiev to achieve its goals, Dmitry Peskov said.Chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces Valery Gerasimov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the results of the massive retaliatory strike this morning, Peskov said."Meetings [with Gerasimov on Ukraine] also take place regularly, almost on a daily basis, but they are usually not covered by broadcasters," Peskov said.The security of Russia and its interests will be guaranteed in any case, the spokesmanEarlier in the day, the Russian armed forces, in response to Kiev's terrorist attacks on Russia's civilian infrastructure, have inflicted a massive strike on military enterprises and fuel and energy facilities in Kiev.Power of Siberia-2 Pipeline Construction Discussed During Putin's Visit to ChinaThe topic of building the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline was discussed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China, it will further be discussed at the corporate level, Peskov said.Russia's Medvedev to Attend Farewell Ceremony With Former Iran Supreme LeaderRussian Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev will attend a farewell ceremony for former supreme leader of Iran Ali Khamenei, Dmitry Peskov said.Ali Khamenei was killed in US-Israeli strikes on Tehran on February 28. Following his death, his son Mojtaba was chosen as Iran's new supreme leader. He has not appeared in public since his appointment but has issued several statements to the Iranian people, which were published by official Iranian media outlets."Dmitry Anatolyevich [Medvedev] will be at the farewell ceremony," Peskov told reporters, answering a question about who will represent Russia at the farewell ceremony with Ali Khamenei.

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european union (eu), kiev, iran, vladimir putin, dmitry medvedev, dmitry peskov, russia, militarization, ukraine, power of siberia-2