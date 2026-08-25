https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/iran-transferred-its-conditions-on-memorandum-and-strait-of-hormuz-to-us-via-pakistan---reports-1124629108.html
Iran Channels Demands on MoU and Strait of Hormuz to US Through Pakistan
Iran Channels Demands on MoU and Strait of Hormuz to US Through Pakistan
Sputnik International
Iran has conveyed its conditions regarding the memorandum and the Strait of Hormuz to the United States through Pakistan, Iranian media reported, citing an informed source.
2026-08-25T14:14+0000
2026-08-25T14:14+0000
2026-08-25T14:21+0000
us-israel war on iran
strait of hormuz
pakistan
tehran
pakistani army
iran
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/0c/1123976246_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e78b7306b3f871f960409345440c02c7.jpg
“Contrary to reports by some media outlets that Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir carried a message containing US threats during his visit to Iran, the trip was aimed at creating space for negotiations and conveying Iran’s conditions and position to the American side,” the source told Tasnim.According to the source, Tehran’s demands included the US returning to compliance with the memorandum on ending the conflict, signed in mid-June, as well as implementing provisions related to Iran’s rules for navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.The US and Israel began strikes on targets in Iran on February 28, after which Tehran responded with its own attacks. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum on ending hostilities, but later resumed strikes against each other. The conflict remains unresolved, although active fighting has stopped and Washington is relying on economic pressure.Media previously reported, citing an unnamed senior source, that the US had offered to end the blockade of Iran and lift sanctions in exchange for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/pakistan-holds-productive-talks-with-iran-on-conflict-with-us--interior-minister-1124625694.html
strait of hormuz
pakistan
tehran
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/0c/1123976246_211:0:2942:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_41c6247c4a2e4f3cdfe0e4096fedd5fd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
strait of hormuz, pakistan, tehran, pakistani army, iran, us
strait of hormuz, pakistan, tehran, pakistani army, iran, us
Iran Channels Demands on MoU and Strait of Hormuz to US Through Pakistan
14:14 GMT 25.08.2026 (Updated: 14:21 GMT 25.08.2026)
Iran has conveyed its conditions regarding the memorandum and the Strait of Hormuz to the United States through Pakistan, Iranian media reported, citing an informed source.
“Contrary to reports by some media outlets that Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir carried a message containing US threats during his visit to Iran, the trip was aimed at creating space for negotiations and conveying Iran’s conditions and position to the American side,” the source told Tasnim.
According to the source, Tehran’s demands included the US returning to compliance with the memorandum on ending the conflict, signed in mid-June, as well as implementing provisions related to Iran’s rules for navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
The US and Israel began strikes on targets in Iran
on February 28, after which Tehran responded with its own attacks. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum on ending hostilities, but later resumed strikes against each other. The conflict remains unresolved, although active fighting has stopped and Washington is relying on economic pressure.
Media previously reported, citing an unnamed senior source, that the US had offered to end the blockade of Iran and lift sanctions in exchange for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.