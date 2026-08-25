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Iran Channels Demands on MoU and Strait of Hormuz to US Through Pakistan
Iran Channels Demands on MoU and Strait of Hormuz to US Through Pakistan
Sputnik International
Iran has conveyed its conditions regarding the memorandum and the Strait of Hormuz to the United States through Pakistan, Iranian media reported, citing an informed source.
2026-08-25T14:14+0000
2026-08-25T14:21+0000
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“Contrary to reports by some media outlets that Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir carried a message containing US threats during his visit to Iran, the trip was aimed at creating space for negotiations and conveying Iran’s conditions and position to the American side,” the source told Tasnim.According to the source, Tehran’s demands included the US returning to compliance with the memorandum on ending the conflict, signed in mid-June, as well as implementing provisions related to Iran’s rules for navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.The US and Israel began strikes on targets in Iran on February 28, after which Tehran responded with its own attacks. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum on ending hostilities, but later resumed strikes against each other. The conflict remains unresolved, although active fighting has stopped and Washington is relying on economic pressure.Media previously reported, citing an unnamed senior source, that the US had offered to end the blockade of Iran and lift sanctions in exchange for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/pakistan-holds-productive-talks-with-iran-on-conflict-with-us--interior-minister-1124625694.html
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Iran Channels Demands on MoU and Strait of Hormuz to US Through Pakistan

14:14 GMT 25.08.2026 (Updated: 14:21 GMT 25.08.2026)
© AP Photo / Anjum NaveedA security guard walks past a billboard of the U.S. Iran talks outside a media center set up for the coverage of the U.S. Iran official meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 12, 2026.
A security guard walks past a billboard of the U.S. Iran talks outside a media center set up for the coverage of the U.S. Iran official meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 12, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2026
© AP Photo / Anjum Naveed
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Iran has conveyed its conditions regarding the memorandum and the Strait of Hormuz to the United States through Pakistan, Iranian media reported, citing an informed source.
“Contrary to reports by some media outlets that Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir carried a message containing US threats during his visit to Iran, the trip was aimed at creating space for negotiations and conveying Iran’s conditions and position to the American side,” the source told Tasnim.
According to the source, Tehran’s demands included the US returning to compliance with the memorandum on ending the conflict, signed in mid-June, as well as implementing provisions related to Iran’s rules for navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
The US and Israel began strikes on targets in Iran on February 28, after which Tehran responded with its own attacks. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum on ending hostilities, but later resumed strikes against each other. The conflict remains unresolved, although active fighting has stopped and Washington is relying on economic pressure.
Media previously reported, citing an unnamed senior source, that the US had offered to end the blockade of Iran and lift sanctions in exchange for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
A billboard of the U.S. Iran talks is seen near Serena Hotel, the venue for the U.S. Iran officials meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2026
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07:28 GMT
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