https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/iran-transferred-its-conditions-on-memorandum-and-strait-of-hormuz-to-us-via-pakistan---reports-1124629108.html

Iran Channels Demands on MoU and Strait of Hormuz to US Through Pakistan

Iran Channels Demands on MoU and Strait of Hormuz to US Through Pakistan

Sputnik International

Iran has conveyed its conditions regarding the memorandum and the Strait of Hormuz to the United States through Pakistan, Iranian media reported, citing an informed source.

2026-08-25T14:14+0000

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2026-08-25T14:21+0000

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“Contrary to reports by some media outlets that Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir carried a message containing US threats during his visit to Iran, the trip was aimed at creating space for negotiations and conveying Iran’s conditions and position to the American side,” the source told Tasnim.According to the source, Tehran’s demands included the US returning to compliance with the memorandum on ending the conflict, signed in mid-June, as well as implementing provisions related to Iran’s rules for navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.The US and Israel began strikes on targets in Iran on February 28, after which Tehran responded with its own attacks. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum on ending hostilities, but later resumed strikes against each other. The conflict remains unresolved, although active fighting has stopped and Washington is relying on economic pressure.Media previously reported, citing an unnamed senior source, that the US had offered to end the blockade of Iran and lift sanctions in exchange for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/pakistan-holds-productive-talks-with-iran-on-conflict-with-us--interior-minister-1124625694.html

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