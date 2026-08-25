https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/russia-may-use-digital-currency-for-settlements-with-friendly-countries-1124626177.html

Russia May Use Digital Currency for Settlements With Friendly Countries

Russia May Use Digital Currency for Settlements With Friendly Countries

Sputnik International

Russia is not ruling out the possibility of using digital currency for cooperation with friendly countries that have also been subject to Western sanctions, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large, Alexander Trofimov, said in an interview with Sputnik.

2026-08-25T07:37+0000

2026-08-25T07:37+0000

2026-08-25T07:37+0000

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"It's worth noting that the example of sanctions against Russia has shown everyone that the dollar was being used as a geopolitical weapon. Excessive dependence on the US dollar has come to be perceived as a vulnerability, prompting many countries to seek alternative payment and settlement instruments. Could digital currency be used for this purpose? Probably," he said. As the diplomat noted, amid unprecedented pressure on Russia from the West, improving trade and economic ties with foreign partners from friendly states has become a priority.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/russia-ready-to-test-payments-in-digital-currencies-with-china-eaeu---finance-minister-1116982914.html

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