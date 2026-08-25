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Russia May Use Digital Currency for Settlements With Friendly Countries
Russia May Use Digital Currency for Settlements With Friendly Countries
Sputnik International
Russia is not ruling out the possibility of using digital currency for cooperation with friendly countries that have also been subject to Western sanctions, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large, Alexander Trofimov, said in an interview with Sputnik.
2026-08-25T07:37+0000
2026-08-25T07:37+0000
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"It's worth noting that the example of sanctions against Russia has shown everyone that the dollar was being used as a geopolitical weapon. Excessive dependence on the US dollar has come to be perceived as a vulnerability, prompting many countries to seek alternative payment and settlement instruments. Could digital currency be used for this purpose? Probably," he said. As the diplomat noted, amid unprecedented pressure on Russia from the West, improving trade and economic ties with foreign partners from friendly states has become a priority.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/russia-ready-to-test-payments-in-digital-currencies-with-china-eaeu---finance-minister-1116982914.html
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Russia May Use Digital Currency for Settlements With Friendly Countries

07:37 GMT 25.08.2026
© Sputnik / Pelagiya TikhonovaDigital ruble
Digital ruble - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is not ruling out the possibility of using digital currency for cooperation with friendly countries that have also been subject to Western sanctions, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large, Alexander Trofimov, said in an interview with Sputnik.
"It's worth noting that the example of sanctions against Russia has shown everyone that the dollar was being used as a geopolitical weapon. Excessive dependence on the US dollar has come to be perceived as a vulnerability, prompting many countries to seek alternative payment and settlement instruments. Could digital currency be used for this purpose? Probably," he said.
As the diplomat noted, amid unprecedented pressure on Russia from the West, improving trade and economic ties with foreign partners from friendly states has become a priority.
"Efforts are needed to create channels of interaction across a wide range of industries that would provide an alternative to the system built by the West and be free from its control. One of the key tasks in this area is truly related to finance. This includes the transition to settlements in national currencies and advancing the development of our own financial information transfer systems," Trofimov emphasized.
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