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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/russia-needs-guarantees-that-all-nato-hostile-actions-will-stop---medvedev-1124626056.html
Russia Needs Guarantees That All NATO Hostile Actions Will Stop - Medvedev
Russia Needs Guarantees That All NATO Hostile Actions Will Stop - Medvedev
Sputnik International
The expansion of NATO poses an existential threat to Moscow, and guarantees are needed that Russia will not be attacked and any hostile actions will cease, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.
2026-08-25T07:33+0000
2026-08-25T07:33+0000
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"I have already mentioned the North Atlantic Alliance. This military-political bloc, which is hostile to us, not only continues to exist, but, on the contrary, is constantly expanding. Plans are being announced to admit new members from post-Soviet countries to NATO, either Georgia or Ukraine," Medvedev said in an interview with the South Ossetia newspaper. Medvedev underscored that such actions by the NATO "pose an existential threat to Russia."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/nato-knows-ukraine-is-struggling-to-repel-russian-strikes-even-with-missiles-in-stock--expert-1124573808.html
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Russia Needs Guarantees That All NATO Hostile Actions Will Stop - Medvedev

07:33 GMT 25.08.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky / Go to the mediabankThe NATO-Russia Council in Brussels, Belgium
The NATO-Russia Council in Brussels, Belgium - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The expansion of NATO poses an existential threat to Moscow, and guarantees are needed that Russia will not be attacked and any hostile actions will cease, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.
"I have already mentioned the North Atlantic Alliance. This military-political bloc, which is hostile to us, not only continues to exist, but, on the contrary, is constantly expanding. Plans are being announced to admit new members from post-Soviet countries to NATO, either Georgia or Ukraine," Medvedev said in an interview with the South Ossetia newspaper.
Medvedev underscored that such actions by the NATO "pose an existential threat to Russia."
"We need extra guarantees that we will not be attacked by other states, that any hostile actions against our country will stop, that the blood of our fellow citizens and compatriots will not be shed," Medvedev said.
Ukrainian Air Force's F-16 fighter jets fly over a Patriot Air and Missile Defense System in an undisclosed location in Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2026
Analysis
NATO Knows Ukraine is Struggling to Repel Russian Strikes Even With Missiles in Stock – Expert
13 August, 13:24 GMT
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