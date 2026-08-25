https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/russia-needs-guarantees-that-all-nato-hostile-actions-will-stop---medvedev-1124626056.html
Russia Needs Guarantees That All NATO Hostile Actions Will Stop - Medvedev
Russia Needs Guarantees That All NATO Hostile Actions Will Stop - Medvedev
Sputnik International
The expansion of NATO poses an existential threat to Moscow, and guarantees are needed that Russia will not be attacked and any hostile actions will cease, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.
2026-08-25T07:33+0000
2026-08-25T07:33+0000
2026-08-25T07:33+0000
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"I have already mentioned the North Atlantic Alliance. This military-political bloc, which is hostile to us, not only continues to exist, but, on the contrary, is constantly expanding. Plans are being announced to admit new members from post-Soviet countries to NATO, either Georgia or Ukraine," Medvedev said in an interview with the South Ossetia newspaper. Medvedev underscored that such actions by the NATO "pose an existential threat to Russia."
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Russia Needs Guarantees That All NATO Hostile Actions Will Stop - Medvedev
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The expansion of NATO poses an existential threat to Moscow, and guarantees are needed that Russia will not be attacked and any hostile actions will cease, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.
"I have already mentioned the North Atlantic Alliance. This military-political bloc, which is hostile to us, not only continues to exist, but, on the contrary, is constantly expanding. Plans are being announced to admit new members from post-Soviet countries to NATO, either Georgia or Ukraine," Medvedev said in an interview with the South Ossetia newspaper.
Medvedev underscored that such actions by the NATO "pose an existential threat to Russia."
"We need extra guarantees that we will not be attacked by other states, that any hostile actions against our country will stop, that the blood of our fellow citizens and compatriots will not be shed," Medvedev said.