https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/nato-knows-ukraine-is-struggling-to-repel-russian-strikes-even-with-missiles-in-stock--expert-1124573808.html
NATO Knows Ukraine is Struggling to Repel Russian Strikes Even With Missiles in Stock – Expert
NATO Knows Ukraine is Struggling to Repel Russian Strikes Even With Missiles in Stock – Expert
Sputnik International
Ukraine has stopped reporting how many missiles the Russian military has fired, as the figures expose deep weaknesses in its air defenses, veteran military analyst Viktor Litovkin tells Sputnik.
2026-08-13T13:24+0000
2026-08-13T13:24+0000
2026-08-13T13:24+0000
analysis
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viktor litovkin
volodymyr zelensky
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"They know they can’t intercept even a single [missile] — and it’s becoming harder to keep up the pretense, as Zelensky travels the world asking for Patriot systems and other air defenses, saying Ukraine has virtually no air defense and that its skies are wide open," the pundit says. So they decide to stay silent: there is nothing to boast about, they can’t keep lying, and continuing to do so would only hurt them, according to Litovkin. Even when they still had missiles in stock, Western air-defense systems struggled to intercept Russian ballistic and hypersonic missiles. West Wants to Keep the Truth Hidden US and European sponsors of Ukraine want it to keep fighting and highlight its successes rather than admit its skies are undefended, Litovkin notes. They have no interest in admitting that Western aid is ineffective while putting their own citizens’ welfare on the back burner. More than 60% of US military aid allocated to Ukraine in 2026 has already gone toward replenishing US stockpiles, while actual deliveries have fallen sharply, according to The Washington Post. Germany and France have also warned of ammunition shortages. Hiding Ukraine's failures helps preserve the appearance of effectiveness. NATO Knows That Ukraine is Failing to Cope It is impossible to hide the data on Russian strikes, the pundit stresses. Ukraine has enough US and British military advisers, as well as MI6 and CIA intelligence officers, who can see how effective the Russian strikes are. The truth can be kept out of the public eye, but professionals know it.
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military & intelligence, opinion, viktor litovkin, volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, russia, germany, nato, sputnik, kh-101, s-300, s-400, patriot missile system
military & intelligence, opinion, viktor litovkin, volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, russia, germany, nato, sputnik, kh-101, s-300, s-400, patriot missile system
NATO Knows Ukraine is Struggling to Repel Russian Strikes Even With Missiles in Stock – Expert
Ukraine has stopped reporting how many missiles the Russian military has fired, as the figures expose deep weaknesses in its air defenses, veteran military analyst Viktor Litovkin tells Sputnik.
"They know they can’t intercept even a single [missile] — and it’s becoming harder to keep up the pretense, as Zelensky travels the world asking for Patriot systems and other air defenses, saying Ukraine has virtually no air defense and that its skies are wide open," the pundit says.
So they decide to stay silent: there is nothing to boast about
, they can’t keep lying, and continuing to do so would only hurt them, according to Litovkin.
Even when they still had missiles in stock, Western air-defense systems struggled to intercept Russian ballistic and hypersonic missiles.
"Western air-defense systems are unable to intercept Zircon and Kinzhal missiles, as well as Iskander and Kh-101 weapons. The Patriot [anti air system] is significantly inferior in many respects to Russia’s S-300 and S-400 systems, as well as the Buk-M3 and Tor-M2."
West Wants to Keep the Truth Hidden
US and European sponsors of Ukraine want it to keep fighting and highlight its successes rather than admit its skies are undefended
, Litovkin notes.
They have no interest in admitting that Western aid is ineffective while putting their own citizens’ welfare on the back burner. More than 60% of US military aid allocated to Ukraine in 2026 has already gone toward replenishing US stockpiles, while actual deliveries have fallen sharply, according to The Washington Post.
Germany and France have also warned of ammunition shortages. Hiding Ukraine's failures helps preserve the appearance of effectiveness.
NATO Knows That Ukraine is Failing to Cope
It is impossible to hide the data on Russian strikes, the pundit stresses. Ukraine has enough US and British military advisers, as well as MI6 and CIA intelligence officers, who can see how effective the Russian strikes are.
"According to US intelligence, by early summer 2026, Patriot had failed to intercept a single Kinzhal out of the last 50 launches. NATO has this data," Litovkin says.
The truth can be kept out of the public eye, but professionals know it.
"That is why [NATO countries] are increasingly reluctant to give Ukraine what it asks for: they know it doesn’t work."