https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/russia-set-to-unveil-eco-friendly-engine-for-ultralight-space-launches-1124628443.html
Russia Set to Unveil Eco-Friendly Engine for Ultralight Space Launches
Russia Set to Unveil Eco-Friendly Engine for Ultralight Space Launches
Sputnik International
The NK-3 engine for the Voronezh ultra-light carrier rocket will be displayed for the first time at the Technoprom forum in Novosibirsk, which opens on August 26, the press service of Russian state corporation Rostec said.
2026-08-25T12:36+0000
2026-08-25T12:36+0000
2026-08-25T12:36+0000
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The United Engine Corporation (UEC), a subsidiary of Rostec, will unveil a full-scale mock‑up of the NK‑3 engine—Russia's first domestically built engine of its class in the modern era. This project is poised to open up new horizons for small‑satellite launches and for propelling space initiatives forward.Three engine variations are currently under development, all powered by eco-friendly fuel.12 NK-3 engines will power the first stage, while the second stage will feature a single restartable engine fitted with a high-altitude nozzle.Designed to carry small satellites into orbit, the Voronezh rocket could pave the way for Russia's entry into the commercial ultralight launch market.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/russia-develops-space-waste-recycling-system-for-interplanetary-travel-1124554189.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/russias-space-potential-increasingly-contributing-to-economy-security---putin-1123977171.html
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russia, rostec, engine, development, rocket, space, power
Russia Set to Unveil Eco-Friendly Engine for Ultralight Space Launches
The NK-3 engine for the Voronezh ultra-light carrier rocket will be displayed for the first time at the Technoprom forum in Novosibirsk, which opens on August 26, the press service of Russian state corporation Rostec said.
The United Engine Corporation (UEC), a subsidiary of Rostec, will unveil a full-scale mock‑up of the NK‑3 engine—Russia's first domestically built engine of its class in the modern era. This project is poised to open up new horizons for small‑satellite launches and for propelling space initiatives forward.
“Our existing experience and technological groundwork will help cut development costs and the final product’s price — a vital condition for competing in the commercial space launch market,” UEC chief designer Pavel Chupin told Sputnik.
Three engine variations are currently under development, all powered by eco-friendly fuel.
12 NK-3 engines will power the first stage, while the second stage will feature a single restartable engine fitted with a high-altitude nozzle.
Additive manufacturing—including selective laser melting—will cut production time and costs.
Designed to carry small satellites into orbit, the Voronezh rocket could pave the way for Russia's entry into the commercial ultralight launch market.