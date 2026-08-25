https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/russia-set-to-unveil-eco-friendly-engine-for-ultralight-space-launches-1124628443.html

Russia Set to Unveil Eco-Friendly Engine for Ultralight Space Launches

Russia Set to Unveil Eco-Friendly Engine for Ultralight Space Launches

Sputnik International

The NK-3 engine for the Voronezh ultra-light carrier rocket will be displayed for the first time at the Technoprom forum in Novosibirsk, which opens on August 26, the press service of Russian state corporation Rostec said.

2026-08-25T12:36+0000

2026-08-25T12:36+0000

2026-08-25T12:36+0000

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The United Engine Corporation (UEC), a subsidiary of Rostec, will unveil a full-scale mock‑up of the NK‑3 engine—Russia's first domestically built engine of its class in the modern era. This project is poised to open up new horizons for small‑satellite launches and for propelling space initiatives forward.Three engine variations are currently under development, all powered by eco-friendly fuel.12 NK-3 engines will power the first stage, while the second stage will feature a single restartable engine fitted with a high-altitude nozzle.Designed to carry small satellites into orbit, the Voronezh rocket could pave the way for Russia's entry into the commercial ultralight launch market.

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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/russias-space-potential-increasingly-contributing-to-economy-security---putin-1123977171.html

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