International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/russia-set-to-unveil-eco-friendly-engine-for-ultralight-space-launches-1124628443.html
Russia Set to Unveil Eco-Friendly Engine for Ultralight Space Launches
Russia Set to Unveil Eco-Friendly Engine for Ultralight Space Launches
Sputnik International
The NK-3 engine for the Voronezh ultra-light carrier rocket will be displayed for the first time at the Technoprom forum in Novosibirsk, which opens on August 26, the press service of Russian state corporation Rostec said.
2026-08-25T12:36+0000
2026-08-25T12:36+0000
russia
russia
rostec
engine
development
rocket
space
power
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/19/1124628286_7:0:1495:837_1920x0_80_0_0_88e8aa2598166fef63c27bb29ed7d9b1.jpg
The United Engine Corporation (UEC), a subsidiary of Rostec, will unveil a full-scale mock‑up of the NK‑3 engine—Russia's first domestically built engine of its class in the modern era. This project is poised to open up new horizons for small‑satellite launches and for propelling space initiatives forward.Three engine variations are currently under development, all powered by eco-friendly fuel.12 NK-3 engines will power the first stage, while the second stage will feature a single restartable engine fitted with a high-altitude nozzle.Designed to carry small satellites into orbit, the Voronezh rocket could pave the way for Russia's entry into the commercial ultralight launch market.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/russia-develops-space-waste-recycling-system-for-interplanetary-travel-1124554189.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/russias-space-potential-increasingly-contributing-to-economy-security---putin-1123977171.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/19/1124628286_193:0:1309:837_1920x0_80_0_0_efa3ca4636dc5111636a44a5051e13ed.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, rostec, engine, development, rocket, space, power
russia, rostec, engine, development, rocket, space, power

Russia Set to Unveil Eco-Friendly Engine for Ultralight Space Launches

12:36 GMT 25.08.2026
© Photo : Rostec State CorporationNK‑3 engine
NK‑3 engine - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2026
© Photo : Rostec State Corporation
Subscribe
The NK-3 engine for the Voronezh ultra-light carrier rocket will be displayed for the first time at the Technoprom forum in Novosibirsk, which opens on August 26, the press service of Russian state corporation Rostec said.
The United Engine Corporation (UEC), a subsidiary of Rostec, will unveil a full-scale mock‑up of the NK‑3 engine—Russia's first domestically built engine of its class in the modern era. This project is poised to open up new horizons for small‑satellite launches and for propelling space initiatives forward.
“Our existing experience and technological groundwork will help cut development costs and the final product’s price — a vital condition for competing in the commercial space launch market,” UEC chief designer Pavel Chupin told Sputnik.
Earth - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2026
Russia
Russia Develops Space Waste Recycling System for Interplanetary Travel
9 August, 16:22 GMT
Three engine variations are currently under development, all powered by eco-friendly fuel.
12 NK-3 engines will power the first stage, while the second stage will feature a single restartable engine fitted with a high-altitude nozzle.

Additive manufacturing—including selective laser melting—will cut production time and costs.

Designed to carry small satellites into orbit, the Voronezh rocket could pave the way for Russia's entry into the commercial ultralight launch market.
Russia Rokot Rocket Launch - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2026
Russia
Russia's Space Potential Increasingly Contributing to Economy, Security - Putin
12 April, 15:19 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала