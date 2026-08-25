https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/russian-forces-liberate-annovka-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic---mod-1124626553.html

Russian Forces Liberate Annovka Settlement in Donetsk People’s Republic - MoD

Russian Forces Liberate Annovka Settlement in Donetsk People’s Republic - MoD

Sputnik International

Russian forces took control of Annovka settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2026-08-25T09:36+0000

2026-08-25T09:36+0000

2026-08-25T09:36+0000

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"As a result of active operations, Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr, have liberated the settlement of Annovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement read.Annovka is located approximately three kilometers from Dobropolye and effectively borders the city from the northeast. In recent weeks, Russian forces have also advanced in other areas of the Dobropolye direction.Ukraine lost up to 350 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to up to 215 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 300 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 230 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 150 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 30 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.Russian air defense forces took down a total of 460 UAVs in the past day, the ministry said.

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