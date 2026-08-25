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Russia's Rosatom May Build Desalination Plant at Egypt's El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant– CEO
Russia's Rosatom May Build Desalination Plant at Egypt's El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant– CEO
Sputnik International
Rosatom may construct a large-capacity seawater desalination plant at the El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Egypt, the Russian state nuclear corporation's CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Tuesday.
2026-08-25T14:09+0000
2026-08-25T14:09+0000
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"We are now at a very practical stage of discussing the timeline, financial matters and organizational model of this project. One option would have this desalination facility, which would serve not only the plant but the entire surrounding area, built on the grounds of the El Dabaa NPP," Likhachev told reporters after a meeting with the Egyptian electricity minister. Likhachev met with Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod earlier in the day. He said that the project involves a large-capacity facility using reverse osmosis technology to evaporate seawater using semipermeable membrane. Egypt's first nuclear plant is located on the Mediterranean coast, about 217 miles away from Cairo. It will run on four Russian-built VVER-1200 reactors of the 3+ generation with a total installed capacity of nearly 4,800 megawatts. Rosatom's engineering division is the general designer and general contractor for the nuclear project, the company's first in Africa.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/el-dabaa-npp-project-to-further-anchor-russia-egypt-ties-1116331950.html
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Russia's Rosatom May Build Desalination Plant at Egypt's El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant– CEO

14:09 GMT 25.08.2026
© Photo : RosatomSite of the future El Dabaa NPP
Site of the future El Dabaa NPP - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2026
© Photo : Rosatom
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NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (Sputnik) - Rosatom may construct a large-capacity seawater desalination plant at the El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Egypt, the Russian state nuclear corporation's CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Tuesday.
"We are now at a very practical stage of discussing the timeline, financial matters and organizational model of this project. One option would have this desalination facility, which would serve not only the plant but the entire surrounding area, built on the grounds of the El Dabaa NPP," Likhachev told reporters after a meeting with the Egyptian electricity minister.
Likhachev met with Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod earlier in the day. He said that the project involves a large-capacity facility using reverse osmosis technology to evaporate seawater using semipermeable membrane.
"A very large section of the coastal territory has been allocated within the plant's perimeter, allowing to implement a large-scale project there, including desalination-related facilities," Likhachev said.
Egypt's first nuclear plant is located on the Mediterranean coast, about 217 miles away from Cairo. It will run on four Russian-built VVER-1200 reactors of the 3+ generation with a total installed capacity of nearly 4,800 megawatts. Rosatom's engineering division is the general designer and general contractor for the nuclear project, the company's first in Africa.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, right, and President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, left, on screen, take part in the official ceremony for pouring the first concrete into the foundation of power unit #4 at Egypt's El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant on Jan. 23, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2024
Analysis
El Dabaa NPP Project to Further 'Anchor’ Russia-Egypt Ties
23 January 2024, 17:45 GMT
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