https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/un-security-council-becomes-virtually-paralyzed-over-past-10-years---guterres-1124629228.html

UN Security Council Becomes Virtually Paralyzed Over Past 10 Years - Guterres

UN Security Council Becomes Virtually Paralyzed Over Past 10 Years - Guterres

Sputnik International

Over the past ten years, the UN Security Council has been virtually paralyzed by geopolitical disagreements, UN Secretary‑General Antonio Guterres said in an interview published on Tuesday.

2026-08-25T14:17+0000

2026-08-25T14:17+0000

2026-08-25T14:17+0000

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"In the center of the work of the UN is the Security Council. And the truth is that the Security Council became during these ten years practically paralyzed by the geopolitical divides," Guterres said.The Secretary‑General then remembered a series of vetoes on issues related to the conflict in Ukraine, as well as US's vetoes on Israel’s actions in the Middle East, primarily in the Gaza Strip. There are also many other situations in which the Security Council has demonstrated a complete inability to intervene and create the conditions necessary to end conflicts, he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/un-is-slowly-dying--grossi-1124570964.html

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