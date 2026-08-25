International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/un-security-council-becomes-virtually-paralyzed-over-past-10-years---guterres-1124629228.html
UN Security Council Becomes Virtually Paralyzed Over Past 10 Years - Guterres
UN Security Council Becomes Virtually Paralyzed Over Past 10 Years - Guterres
Sputnik International
Over the past ten years, the UN Security Council has been virtually paralyzed by geopolitical disagreements, UN Secretary‑General Antonio Guterres said in an interview published on Tuesday.
2026-08-25T14:17+0000
2026-08-25T14:17+0000
world
ukraine
antonio guterres
israel
security council
un security council (unsc)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/08/1105175399_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_40d89b9d64b39e642df9acc5824c8f94.jpg
"In the center of the work of the UN is the Security Council. And the truth is that the Security Council became during these ten years practically paralyzed by the geopolitical divides," Guterres said.The Secretary‑General then remembered a series of vetoes on issues related to the conflict in Ukraine, as well as US's vetoes on Israel’s actions in the Middle East, primarily in the Gaza Strip. There are also many other situations in which the Security Council has demonstrated a complete inability to intervene and create the conditions necessary to end conflicts, he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/un-is-slowly-dying--grossi-1124570964.html
ukraine
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/08/1105175399_250:0:2981:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fcf62185785860e5f6f824c2e149e176.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, antonio guterres, israel, security council, un security council (unsc)
ukraine, antonio guterres, israel, security council, un security council (unsc)

UN Security Council Becomes Virtually Paralyzed Over Past 10 Years - Guterres

14:17 GMT 25.08.2026
© AP Photo / Achmad IbrahimUnited Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks ahead of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia on Nov. 14, 2022.
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks ahead of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia on Nov. 14, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2026
© AP Photo / Achmad Ibrahim
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over the past ten years, the UN Security Council has been virtually paralyzed by geopolitical disagreements, UN Secretary‑General Antonio Guterres said in an interview published on Tuesday.
"In the center of the work of the UN is the Security Council. And the truth is that the Security Council became during these ten years practically paralyzed by the geopolitical divides," Guterres said.
The Secretary‑General then remembered a series of vetoes on issues related to the conflict in Ukraine, as well as US's vetoes on Israel’s actions in the Middle East, primarily in the Gaza Strip.
There are also many other situations in which the Security Council has demonstrated a complete inability to intervene and create the conditions necessary to end conflicts, he added.
United Nations headquarters in New York City - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2026
World
UN Is Slowly Dying — Grossi
13 August, 06:41 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала