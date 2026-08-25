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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/un-to-launch-program-to-reduce-countries-reliance-on-us-ai-technologies---reports-1124630014.html
UN to Launch Program to Reduce Countries' Reliance on US AI Technologies - Reports
UN to Launch Program to Reduce Countries' Reliance on US AI Technologies - Reports
Sputnik International
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is collaborating with a with Swiss-based DFINITY Foundation to develop AI software aimed at helping governments reduce their reliance on US and Chinese technologies, Axios reported on Tuesday.
2026-08-25T16:02+0000
2026-08-25T16:02+0000
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According to the report, the UNDP and DFINITY Foundation have launched a pilot program that will allow governments to test AI applications while retaining control over where their data is stored. The use of cloud services based in the United States and China could force companies to comply with data retention requirements and surveillance mechanisms in the countries where the technologies were developed, the report said. The pilot program will initially select five countries to test DFINITY Foundation's technology on specific tasks. Robert Pasicko, head of the UNDP's Alternative Finance Lab, told the report that countries in Latin America, Africa, and Asia will likely participate in the program. One potential application would involve using DFINITY's AI technology to analyze medical data from 200,000 patients while allowing the government to retain control over sensitive information, Pasicko said. The UNDP plans to study the impact of AI applications in various sectors, including usability, costs, and local government responses. The goal of the pilot program is to determine which areas are appropriate for AI technologies and which are not.
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china, united nations development programme (undp), the united nations (un), ai, artificial intelligence (ai), ai race, ai boost

UN to Launch Program to Reduce Countries' Reliance on US AI Technologies - Reports

16:02 GMT 25.08.2026
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is collaborating with a with Swiss-based DFINITY Foundation to develop AI software aimed at helping governments reduce their reliance on US and Chinese technologies, Axios reported on Tuesday.
According to the report, the UNDP and DFINITY Foundation have launched a pilot program that will allow governments to test AI applications while retaining control over where their data is stored.
The use of cloud services based in the United States and China could force companies to comply with data retention requirements and surveillance mechanisms in the countries where the technologies were developed, the report said.
The pilot program will initially select five countries to test DFINITY Foundation's technology on specific tasks. Robert Pasicko, head of the UNDP's Alternative Finance Lab, told the report that countries in Latin America, Africa, and Asia will likely participate in the program.
One potential application would involve using DFINITY's AI technology to analyze medical data from 200,000 patients while allowing the government to retain control over sensitive information, Pasicko said.
The UNDP plans to study the impact of AI applications in various sectors, including usability, costs, and local government responses. The goal of the pilot program is to determine which areas are appropriate for AI technologies and which are not.
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