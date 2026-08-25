https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/us-journalist-says-he-lost-job-after-trip-to-donbass-1124625935.html
US Journalist Says He Lost Job After Trip to Donbass
US Journalist Says He Lost Job After Trip to Donbass
Sputnik International
US journalist Christopher Helali told Sputnik that he was forced out of his teaching job last year following a harassment campaign launched against him after he visited Donbass and publicly spoke about what he had seen.
2026-08-25T07:31+0000
2026-08-25T07:31+0000
2026-08-25T07:35+0000
world
donbass
ukraine
russia
us
journalists
journalism
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106114423_0:142:2721:1672_1920x0_80_0_0_f578db27e8e981aa5868b44ef5b1d0e3.jpg
"I was under enormous pressure after traveling to the Donbass for my first time in 2024 and reporting on my findings at the headquarters of the United Nations in New York City. A major campaign was started to force me out of my teaching job which was finally successful in 2025," he said. He said he was deprived of the opportunity to earn income from publications on social media after a shadow ban. He also received multiple anonymous death threats and was added to the notorious Myrotvorets database of so-called enemies of Ukraine. Helali has visited Russia several times, including Donbass. In May, he visited Starobelsk, where the Ukrainian armed forces struck a college and dormitory. Prior to that, he visited the Kursk region in the wake of Ukraine's cross-border incursion. At the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June, the journalist told Sputnik that he had sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin requesting Russian citizenship and hoped to get it in the coming months..
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260824/us-journalist-calls-ukrainian-attack-on-krasnodar-barbaric-act-1124624411.html
donbass
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106114423_150:0:2569:1814_1920x0_80_0_0_2d36c93e96ccf33a95fe009df3d1d1e2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
donbass, ukraine, russia, us, journalists, journalism
donbass, ukraine, russia, us, journalists, journalism
US Journalist Says He Lost Job After Trip to Donbass
07:31 GMT 25.08.2026 (Updated: 07:35 GMT 25.08.2026)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US journalist Christopher Helali told Sputnik that he was forced out of his teaching job last year following a harassment campaign launched against him after he visited Donbass and publicly spoke about what he had seen.
"I was under enormous pressure after traveling to the Donbass for my first time in 2024 and reporting on my findings at the headquarters of the United Nations in New York City. A major campaign was started to force me out of my teaching job which was finally successful in 2025," he said.
He said he was deprived of the opportunity to earn income from publications on social media after a shadow ban. He also received multiple anonymous death threats and was added to the notorious Myrotvorets database of so-called enemies of Ukraine.
Helali has visited Russia several times, including Donbass. In May, he visited Starobelsk, where the Ukrainian armed forces
struck a college and dormitory. Prior to that, he visited the Kursk region in the wake of Ukraine's cross-border incursion.
At the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June, the journalist told Sputnik that he had sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin requesting Russian citizenship and hoped to get it in the coming months..