https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/new-ukrainian-army-chief-in-conflict-with-assault-units--reports-1124523360.html

New Ukrainian Army Chief in Conflict With Assault Units – Reports

New Ukrainian Army Chief in Conflict With Assault Units – Reports

Sputnik International

A direct conflict is emerging between Ukrainian new Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapatyi and assault regiments, Ukrainian online media outlet Strana.ua reported on Friday.

2026-07-31T13:54+0000

2026-07-31T13:54+0000

2026-07-31T13:54+0000

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Now, after the change of command, there are fears that assault units may soon be disbanded, the media outlet reported. Assault regiments are unhappy with Drapatyi and will not shy from direct conflict, the report said. Earlier in the day, media reported that Drapatyi had banned Ukrainian assault regiments from replenishing their personnel. Several assault regiments enjoyed personal protection from former Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky, who allowed them to expand their staff and recruit new soldiers without restrictions, according to the report. On July 22, Vladimir Zelensky signed a decree appointing Drapatyi, who had previously commanded the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian military, as the new commander-in-chief, replacing Syrsky.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/zelensky-used-commander-in-chief-replacement-as-lightning-rod-amid-public-anger---expert-1124478005.html

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