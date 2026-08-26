https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/nine-people-killed-in-ukrainian-drone-strike-on-bus-in-lugansk-peoples-republic-1124632586.html
Nine People Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strike on Bus in Lugansk People's Republic
Nine People Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strike on Bus in Lugansk People's Republic
Sputnik International
Nine people were killed in a Ukrainian drone strike on a bus in the Lugansk People's Republic, the region's head Leonid Pasechnik said on Wednesday.
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"The horrific attack left eight people dead on the spot. A 20-year-old woman was rushed to intensive care. Doctors fought for her life but were unable to save her," Pasechnik said.He added that another woman was injured. An 18-year-old woman was also wounded and hospitalized. Three other passengers and the driver received medical assistance and were referred for outpatient treatment. Investigators from the Russian Investigative Committee’s department for the Lugansk People’s Republic are documenting the consequences of the attack.Pasechnik described the incident as an act of terrorism by Kiev and expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/ukrainian-drone-strikes-passenger-bus-in-russias-belgorod-region-19-injured---governor-1124507743.html
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Nine People Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strike on Bus in Lugansk People's Republic
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nine people were killed in a Ukrainian drone strike on a bus in the Lugansk People's Republic, the region's head Leonid Pasechnik said on Wednesday.
"The horrific attack left eight people dead on the spot. A 20-year-old woman was rushed to intensive care. Doctors fought for her life but were unable to save her," Pasechnik said.
He added that another woman was injured. An 18-year-old woman was also wounded and hospitalized. Three other passengers and the driver received medical assistance and were referred for outpatient treatment.
Investigators from the Russian Investigative Committee’s department for the Lugansk People’s Republic are documenting the consequences of the attack.
Pasechnik described the incident as an act of terrorism by Kiev
and expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed.