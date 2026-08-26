https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/nine-people-killed-in-ukrainian-drone-strike-on-bus-in-lugansk-peoples-republic-1124632586.html

Nine People Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strike on Bus in Lugansk People's Republic

Nine People Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strike on Bus in Lugansk People's Republic

Sputnik International

Nine people were killed in a Ukrainian drone strike on a bus in the Lugansk People's Republic, the region's head Leonid Pasechnik said on Wednesday.

2026-08-26T14:28+0000

2026-08-26T14:28+0000

2026-08-26T14:28+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

lugansk

ukraine

kiev

lugansk people’s republic

drone

drone strike

drone attack

drone warfare

drone strikes

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1f/1110813419_0:176:3015:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_14ee13fcdcda6378333f3575cb8ed0e6.jpg

"The horrific attack left eight people dead on the spot. A 20-year-old woman was rushed to intensive care. Doctors fought for her life but were unable to save her," Pasechnik said.He added that another woman was injured. An 18-year-old woman was also wounded and hospitalized. Three other passengers and the driver received medical assistance and were referred for outpatient treatment. Investigators from the Russian Investigative Committee’s department for the Lugansk People’s Republic are documenting the consequences of the attack.Pasechnik described the incident as an act of terrorism by Kiev and expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/ukrainian-drone-strikes-passenger-bus-in-russias-belgorod-region-19-injured---governor-1124507743.html

lugansk

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lugansk, ukraine, kiev, lugansk people’s republic, drone, drone strike, drone attack, drone warfare, drone strikes, drone usage