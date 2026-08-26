https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/us-treasury-authorizes-imports-of-certain-russian-diamonds-until-september-1-2027-1124632746.html
US Treasury Authorizes Imports of Certain Russian Diamonds Until September 1, 2027
US Treasury Authorizes Imports of Certain Russian Diamonds Until September 1, 2027
Sputnik International
The US Department of the Treasury has issued a Russia-related general license authorizing transactions related to imports of certain categories of diamonds, the department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Wednesday.
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"... all transactions prohibited by the determination of February 8, 2024 made pursuant to section 1(a)(i)(B) of Executive Order (E.O.) 14068 ("Prohibitions Related to Imports of Certain Categories of Diamonds") that are ordinarily incident and necessary to the importation and entry into the United States, including importation for admission into a foreign trade zone located in the United States, of the following categories of diamonds are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time [4:01 GMT], September 1, 2027," the license said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/us-authorizes-limited-financial-transactions-contract-talks-with-venezuela-1123989580.html
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russia, treasury, treasury department’s office of foreign assets control (ofac), us, transactions
US Treasury Authorizes Imports of Certain Russian Diamonds Until September 1, 2027
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of the Treasury has issued a Russia-related general license authorizing transactions related to imports of certain categories of diamonds, the department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Wednesday.
"... all transactions prohibited by the determination of February 8, 2024 made pursuant to section 1(a)(i)(B) of Executive Order (E.O.) 14068 ("Prohibitions Related to Imports of Certain Categories of Diamonds") that are ordinarily incident and necessary to the importation and entry into the United States, including importation for admission into a foreign trade zone located in the United States, of the following categories of diamonds are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time [4:01 GMT], September 1, 2027," the license said.