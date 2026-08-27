https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/putin-expresses-condolences-to-xi-jinping-over-devastating-mudslides-in-china-1124636652.html
Putin Expresses Condolences to Xi Jinping Over Devastating Mudslides in China
Putin Expresses Condolences to Xi Jinping Over Devastating Mudslides in China
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday expressed his condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping over the devastating mudslides in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China.
2026-08-27T10:24+0000
2026-08-27T10:24+0000
2026-08-27T10:24+0000
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"I would like to express my most sincere condolences in connection with the tragic consequences of mudslides in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China," the telegram of condolences read, published by the Kremlin. The Russian leader asked to convey words of sympathy and support to those who lost their loved ones as a result of the tragedy, and also wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.Putin also expressed his deep condolences to Nepal’s leadership over the heavy loss of life caused by landslides and flooding.
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Putin Expresses Condolences to Xi Jinping Over Devastating Mudslides in China
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday expressed his condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping over the devastating mudslides in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China.
"I would like to express my most sincere condolences in connection with the tragic consequences of mudslides in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China," the telegram of condolences read, published by the Kremlin.
The Russian leader asked to convey words of sympathy and support to those who lost their loved ones as a result of the tragedy, and also wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.
Putin also expressed his deep condolences to Nepal’s leadership over the heavy loss of life caused by landslides and flooding
.
"Please accept my deep condolences in connection with the numerous human casualties and serious damage caused by mudslides and floods in the northeastern regions of your country," the telegram of condolences read.