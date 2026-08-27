https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/putin-expresses-condolences-to-xi-jinping-over-devastating-mudslides-in-china-1124636652.html

Putin Expresses Condolences to Xi Jinping Over Devastating Mudslides in China

Putin Expresses Condolences to Xi Jinping Over Devastating Mudslides in China

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday expressed his condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping over the devastating mudslides in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China.

2026-08-27T10:24+0000

2026-08-27T10:24+0000

2026-08-27T10:24+0000

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"I would like to express my most sincere condolences in connection with the tragic consequences of mudslides in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China," the telegram of condolences read, published by the Kremlin. The Russian leader asked to convey words of sympathy and support to those who lost their loved ones as a result of the tragedy, and also wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.Putin also expressed his deep condolences to Nepal’s leadership over the heavy loss of life caused by landslides and flooding.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/pakistans-punjab-province-has-launched-its-first-drone-system-to-warn-of-floods-1124492872.html

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