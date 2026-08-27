https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/russia-commences-work-on-its-latest-cutting-edge-submarine-1124637370.html

Russia Commences Work on Its Latest Cutting-Edge Submarine

Russia Commences Work on Its Latest Cutting-Edge Submarine

Sputnik International

A keel-laying ceremony for the fifth Project 677 Lada-class diesel-electric submarine, destined for the Russian Navy, was held at Admiralty Shipyards in St. Petersburg—a subsidiary of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC).

2026-08-27T13:29+0000

2026-08-27T13:29+0000

2026-08-27T13:29+0000

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Speaking at the event, USC Director General Andrey Puchkov commended the Russian Ministry of Defense for its role in the development of the submarine, which bears the name Maloyaroslavets in honor of a city of military glory in Russia’s Kaluga Region.Representing the pinnacle of Russia’s non-nuclear submarine innovation, the Project 677 submarines are engineered for silent dominance. With whisper-quiet operation, robust acoustic countermeasures, and state-of-the-art sonar technology, they outclass most foreign counterparts in both stealth and situational awareness.Carrying a lethal mix of missile and torpedo weaponry, the submarines are capable of surgical strikes—whether hunting enemy ships at sea or pounding targets along the coastline.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/khabarovsk-nuclear-submarine-launched-in-russias-severodvinsk-1123052033.html

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