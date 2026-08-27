https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/russia-hits-energy-facilities-ensuring-work-of-odessa-region-ports---defense-ministry-1124634476.html
Russia Hits Energy Facilities Ensuring Work of Odessa Region Ports - Defense Ministry
Russia Hits Energy Facilities Ensuring Work of Odessa Region Ports - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
Russia's night strike hit energy facilities ensuring the functioning of ports in the Odessa region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-08-27T06:01+0000
2026-08-27T06:01+0000
2026-08-27T06:01+0000
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Last night, the Russian armed forces carried out a massive strike with high-precision ground, air and sea-based weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles, which resulted in the following: energy facilities that ensure the operation of ports in the Odessa region," the ministry said.Earlier, the ministry said that in the Odessa region, “strikes have been carried out against two logistics centers used to store ammunition, weapons, and military equipment, as well as military property intended to support the Ukrainian forces."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-military-equipment-depot-in-port-odessa-1124581386.html
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Russia Hits Energy Facilities Ensuring Work of Odessa Region Ports - Defense Ministry
Russia's night strike hit energy facilities ensuring the functioning of ports in the Odessa region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Last night, the Russian armed forces carried out a massive strike with high-precision ground, air and sea-based weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles, which resulted in the following: energy facilities that ensure the operation of ports in the Odessa region," the ministry said.
The strike hit infrastructure facilities in ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Reni, used for Ukrainian military cargo, the statement read.
Earlier, the ministry said that in the Odessa region, “strikes have been carried out against two logistics centers used to store ammunition, weapons, and military equipment, as well as military property intended to support the Ukrainian forces."