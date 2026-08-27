https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/russia-hits-energy-facilities-ensuring-work-of-odessa-region-ports---defense-ministry-1124634476.html

Russia Hits Energy Facilities Ensuring Work of Odessa Region Ports - Defense Ministry

Russia Hits Energy Facilities Ensuring Work of Odessa Region Ports - Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

Russia's night strike hit energy facilities ensuring the functioning of ports in the Odessa region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2026-08-27T06:01+0000

2026-08-27T06:01+0000

2026-08-27T06:01+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

odessa

strikes

high precision

ports

facilities

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1f/1122160689_0:214:1496:1056_1920x0_80_0_0_652326d0dfc6dee1afdbc2a50c3fea8e.jpg

Last night, the Russian armed forces carried out a massive strike with high-precision ground, air and sea-based weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles, which resulted in the following: energy facilities that ensure the operation of ports in the Odessa region," the ministry said.Earlier, the ministry said that in the Odessa region, “strikes have been carried out against two logistics centers used to store ammunition, weapons, and military equipment, as well as military property intended to support the Ukrainian forces."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-military-equipment-depot-in-port-odessa-1124581386.html

russia

ukraine

odessa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, odessa, strikes, high precision, ports, facilities