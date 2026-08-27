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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/russia-intel-chief-naryshkin-focused-on-bilateral-issues-with-cia-boss-ratcliffe-1124635835.html
Russia Intel Chief Naryshkin Focused on Bilateral Issues With CIA Boss Ratcliffe
Russia Intel Chief Naryshkin Focused on Bilateral Issues With CIA Boss Ratcliffe
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said he discussed a range of issues falling within the competence of the intelligence services during a meeting with CIA Director John Ratcliffe.
2026-08-27T08:37+0000
2026-08-27T08:37+0000
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Sergei Naryshkin told reporters that personal meetings between intelligence chiefs are a routine part of intelligence work and that there was nothing unusual about his meeting with CIA Director John Ratcliffe.CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited Moscow on August 25. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the visit was related to contacts between the intelligence services and that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been briefed on the meetings held.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/cia-chiefs-visit-to-moscow-linked-to-contacts-between-security-services---kremlin-1124630860.html
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Russia Intel Chief Naryshkin Focused on Bilateral Issues With CIA Boss Ratcliffe

08:37 GMT 27.08.2026
© Sputnik / Mikhail KlimentyevRussian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with members of the Security Council at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia
Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with members of the Security Council at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2026
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
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Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said he discussed a range of issues falling within the competence of the intelligence services during a meeting with CIA Director John Ratcliffe.
Sergei Naryshkin told reporters that personal meetings between intelligence chiefs are a routine part of intelligence work and that there was nothing unusual about his meeting with CIA Director John Ratcliffe.
“Yes, the meeting took place, but there is nothing unusual about it. In the practice of intelligence services, meetings between their heads, whether in person or online, are part of our work... so the meeting with John Ratcliffe was also a working format,” Naryshkin said.
CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited Moscow on August 25. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the visit was related to contacts between the intelligence services and that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been briefed on the meetings held.
Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May. 5, 2020. The panel is considering Ratcliffe's nomination for director of national intelligence. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2026
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CIA Chief's Visit to Moscow Linked to 'Contacts Between Security Services' - Kremlin
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