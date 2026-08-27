https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/russia-intel-chief-naryshkin-focused-on-bilateral-issues-with-cia-boss-ratcliffe-1124635835.html
Russia Intel Chief Naryshkin Focused on Bilateral Issues With CIA Boss Ratcliffe
Russia Intel Chief Naryshkin Focused on Bilateral Issues With CIA Boss Ratcliffe
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said he discussed a range of issues falling within the competence of the intelligence services during a meeting with CIA Director John Ratcliffe.
2026-08-27T08:37+0000
2026-08-27T08:37+0000
2026-08-27T08:37+0000
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Sergei Naryshkin told reporters that personal meetings between intelligence chiefs are a routine part of intelligence work and that there was nothing unusual about his meeting with CIA Director John Ratcliffe.CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited Moscow on August 25. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the visit was related to contacts between the intelligence services and that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been briefed on the meetings held.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/cia-chiefs-visit-to-moscow-linked-to-contacts-between-security-services---kremlin-1124630860.html
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russia, us, john ratcliffe, sergei naryshkin, dmitry peskov, moscow, cia, intel, kremlin
russia, us, john ratcliffe, sergei naryshkin, dmitry peskov, moscow, cia, intel, kremlin
Russia Intel Chief Naryshkin Focused on Bilateral Issues With CIA Boss Ratcliffe
Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said he discussed a range of issues falling within the competence of the intelligence services during a meeting with CIA Director John Ratcliffe.
Sergei Naryshkin told reporters that personal meetings between intelligence chiefs are a routine part of intelligence work
and that there was nothing unusual about his meeting with CIA Director John Ratcliffe.
“Yes, the meeting took place, but there is nothing unusual about it. In the practice of intelligence services, meetings between their heads, whether in person or online, are part of our work... so the meeting with John Ratcliffe was also a working format,” Naryshkin said.
CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited Moscow on August 25. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the visit was related to contacts between the intelligence services and that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been briefed on the meetings held.