https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/russia-intel-chief-naryshkin-focused-on-bilateral-issues-with-cia-boss-ratcliffe-1124635835.html

Russia Intel Chief Naryshkin Focused on Bilateral Issues With CIA Boss Ratcliffe

Russia Intel Chief Naryshkin Focused on Bilateral Issues With CIA Boss Ratcliffe

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said he discussed a range of issues falling within the competence of the intelligence services during a meeting with CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

2026-08-27T08:37+0000

2026-08-27T08:37+0000

2026-08-27T08:37+0000

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Sergei Naryshkin told reporters that personal meetings between intelligence chiefs are a routine part of intelligence work and that there was nothing unusual about his meeting with CIA Director John Ratcliffe.CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited Moscow on August 25. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the visit was related to contacts between the intelligence services and that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been briefed on the meetings held.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/cia-chiefs-visit-to-moscow-linked-to-contacts-between-security-services---kremlin-1124630860.html

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